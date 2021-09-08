Marcas Grant’s 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 1





You know the names. Ryan Tanhill. Kenyan Drake. The Vante Parker. The list continues. Sam Darnold hopes to become the latest Adam Gase ex-pat to find delayed success. He gets the chance to do it against the team that gave him his first chance in the NFL. It’s a new day in Florham Park and Robert Saleh is now in charge. Still, it’s hard to imagine that Gang Green’s turnaround will be immediate. Darnold is blessed with a forward-thinking offensive coordinator and the best supporting cast he’s ever had. With all the excuses for the old Klingon proverb, revenge is best served at about 80 degrees on a sunny Charlotte Sunday. James Conner doesn’t inspire dozens of hot take fantasy Twitter threads. He hasn’t inspired much this off-season. That ambivalence could work in anyone’s favor this season, but especially in Week 1. Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t shy about hitting both of his running backs last season. That should not change this season. What needs to change is how both players are used. Conner is a different back to the late Drake and looks set to take on a role as a short range and goal line specialist. That’s encouraging news in the season opener against a Titans defensive front that wasn’t always strong against the run last year. The Trey sermon hype machine went into overdrive in the last few weeks of fantasy draft season. That’s what happens when you’re a talented rookie runner in a Kyle Shanahan offensive after your primary league (Wayne Gallman) is released. The 49ers start the season with a propensity to run and two running backs in Sermon and Raheem Mostert who can pull it off. Oh, and they open with the Detroit Lions, who gave up 27 quick touchdowns in the league last season. It feels like a good place for the rookie to get their feet wet. I’ve said repeatedly that the Colts’ wide reception area has long potential, but little production. **Michael Pittman** seems the best candidate to put that potential into production, especially with Carson Wentz on track to start Week 1. In the second half of last season, Pittman was Indy’s weapon of choice after TY Hilton. This season, Hilton starts the year on injured reserve and opens the door wide for the second year to take the lead. His first opponent will be a secondary Seahawks who made a season-long improvement from historically bad to just plain unhealthy. I put Terrace Marshall Jr. especially as signs indicate he has an immediate impact on Carolina’s offense. He is expected to do most of his work from the slot machine, a place Darnold traditionally laces with goals. Marshall also gets into an attack led by Joe Brady. Two years ago, Marshall was part of a record-breaking national championship win at LSU led by Joe Brady. Expect the learning curve to be short. However, I also have Terrace Marshall Jr. on this list to let you know that if you insist on calling him “TMJ” you’re wrong, evil and uncreative. Stop that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/marcas-grant-s-2021-nfl-fantasy-football-sleepers-week-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos