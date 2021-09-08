Sports
Iowa hockey finds offensive chemistry
After the Hawkeyes struggled to score in the spring, Iowa field hockey found its groove up front, scoring 15 goals in four games this fall.
Throughout Iowa’s Lisa Cellucci era of hockey, the Hawkeyes’ defense has always been the primary strength.
Anchored by reigning Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year Anthe Nijziel for the past two years, the Iowas defense amassed eight shutouts in the spring of 2020-21, scoring just 0.78 goals per game en route to the first Final Four. since 2008 .
To kick off the 2021 fall season, however, the Iowas attack has fired all cylinders.
The Hawkeyes have scored at least three goals in each of their four games to date, including five against No. 11 Wake Forest and three against No. 1 North Carolina to kick off the season in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
They’re the same players, but we just had to grow, said fifth-year senior midfielder Ellie Holley. To finally get those connections with people who put it in the target is amazing.
The Hawkeyes have found the back of the net 15 times in four games, with nine athletes scoring a goal.
RELATED:No. 3 Iowa Hockey Finds Success In Boston
Five Hawkeyes Holley, fifth-year senior forward Maddy Murphy, senior midfielder Lokke Stribos and forward Ciara Smith, and junior midfielder Esme Gibson have scored multiple goals. Stribos leads Iowa with three goals in the season.
Holley and Murphy lead the Hawkeyes by eight and seven points, respectively.
Iowa returned its entire roster for the fall of 2021, as all four spring 2021 seniors Holley, Murphy, midfielder Nikki Freeman and forward Emily Deuell chose to use the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility for all 2020-21 student athletes.
After years of playing together, many of the Hawkeye attackers began to better understand the flow of their teammates’ play.
Murphy and Holley are now playing together as Hawkeyes for their fifth year, while Smith and Deuell contribute another year off the bench.
You don’t get some of the passing combinations unless you train with each other all the time, Murphy said. We have started to learn where each other will be on the field.
Meanwhile, the introduction of freshman forward Annika Herbine, one of the seven newcomers, also sparked the Hawkeye attack.
The freshman from Macungie, Pennsylvania, made her way to the grid in her first collegiate season, even as the Hawkeyes brought back all 11 starters from the spring.
In her first four games in the Black and Gold, Herbine has scored a goal and provided an assist, her three points rank sixth on the Hawkeye roster.
After some errors in the Hawkeyes opening weekend, when the Hawkeyes conceded four goals in two games, the East Coast Iowa defense recovered with shutout wins over New Hampshire and Boston University.
Iowa allowed only five shots during both games, while scoring seven combined goals.
But seeing Iowa win by relying on his offense was encouraging for Cellucci and her staff.
These guys have been playing with each other for so long that they can read each other well, Cellucci said. We had great off-ball movement and lead, and that was one of the biggest keys.
Sources
2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2021/09/07/iowa-field-hockey-finds-offensive-chemistry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos