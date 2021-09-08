Iowa hockey finds offensive chemistry

After the Hawkeyes struggled to score in the spring, Iowa field hockey found its groove up front, scoring 15 goals in four games this fall.

Iowa defenseman Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 3-0.

Throughout Iowa’s Lisa Cellucci era of hockey, the Hawkeyes’ defense has always been the primary strength.

Anchored by reigning Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year Anthe Nijziel for the past two years, the Iowas defense amassed eight shutouts in the spring of 2020-21, scoring just 0.78 goals per game en route to the first Final Four. since 2008 .

To kick off the 2021 fall season, however, the Iowas attack has fired all cylinders.

The Hawkeyes have scored at least three goals in each of their four games to date, including five against No. 11 Wake Forest and three against No. 1 North Carolina to kick off the season in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

They’re the same players, but we just had to grow, said fifth-year senior midfielder Ellie Holley. To finally get those connections with people who put it in the target is amazing.

The Hawkeyes have found the back of the net 15 times in four games, with nine athletes scoring a goal.

Five Hawkeyes Holley, fifth-year senior forward Maddy Murphy, senior midfielder Lokke Stribos and forward Ciara Smith, and junior midfielder Esme Gibson have scored multiple goals. Stribos leads Iowa with three goals in the season.

Holley and Murphy lead the Hawkeyes by eight and seven points, respectively.

Iowa returned its entire roster for the fall of 2021, as all four spring 2021 seniors Holley, Murphy, midfielder Nikki Freeman and forward Emily Deuell chose to use the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility for all 2020-21 student athletes.

After years of playing together, many of the Hawkeye attackers began to better understand the flow of their teammates’ play.

Murphy and Holley are now playing together as Hawkeyes for their fifth year, while Smith and Deuell contribute another year off the bench.

You don’t get some of the passing combinations unless you train with each other all the time, Murphy said. We have started to learn where each other will be on the field.

Meanwhile, the introduction of freshman forward Annika Herbine, one of the seven newcomers, also sparked the Hawkeye attack.

The freshman from Macungie, Pennsylvania, made her way to the grid in her first collegiate season, even as the Hawkeyes brought back all 11 starters from the spring.

In her first four games in the Black and Gold, Herbine has scored a goal and provided an assist, her three points rank sixth on the Hawkeye roster.

After some errors in the Hawkeyes opening weekend, when the Hawkeyes conceded four goals in two games, the East Coast Iowa defense recovered with shutout wins over New Hampshire and Boston University.

Iowa allowed only five shots during both games, while scoring seven combined goals.

But seeing Iowa win by relying on his offense was encouraging for Cellucci and her staff.

These guys have been playing with each other for so long that they can read each other well, Cellucci said. We had great off-ball movement and lead, and that was one of the biggest keys.