Sports
ITTF evicts Oshodi, others as candidates for VP posts
The world’s governing body for table tennis, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has confirmed Nigerian Wahid Enitan Oshodi as one of the candidates for the positions of Executive Vice Presidents in the United States’ November 24 elections.
Oshodi, former State Commissioner for Youth and Sports of Lagos and former President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), was elected Vice President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) in June. He has received massive support from Africa for the upcoming US elections based on his exemplary and leadership role in sport and beyond on the continent.
In a statement from the ITTF, the world organization said 17 candidates would contest the eight places available for the VP positions.
The statement disclosed: Following a vetting process by the ITTF Nomination Committee, the nominations for the ITTF Executive Committee have been announced to the ITTF members.
For the ITTF Executive Vice Presidents (8 positions), these are Nestor TENCA (Argentina), Graham SYMONS (Australia), Alaor AZEVEDO (Brazil), LIU Guoliang (China), Alaa MESHREF (Egypt), Michel GADAL (France), Tony YUE (Hong Kong), Roland NATRAN (Hungary), Behnam HABIBZADEHMOMEN (Iran), Masahiro MAEHARA (Japan), Teddy MATTHEWS (LCA), Wahid OSHODI (Nigeria), Paul KYLE (New Zealand), Khalil AL-MOHANNADI (Qatar) , Igor LEVITIN (Russia), Dawoud ALHAJRI (United Arab Emirates) and Virginia SUNG (United States).
Also, Petra Srling from Sweden is set to become the ITTF President after being confirmed as the sole candidate for the position at the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
ITTF members will vote to elect the nine members of the ITTF executive committee along with the president at ITTF’s annual general meeting on November 24, 2021 in Houston. The committee will fulfill a four-year mandate. The nine elected members will join ITTF Athletes Commission Chair Zoran PRIMORAC (CRO) and IOC Member RYU Seungmin (KOR) to form the full ITTF Executive Committee.
35 nominations have been received for the positions of the ITTF Board of Directors (BOD), 32 of which are expected to be confirmed at the AGM. Nigerian Olabanji Oladapo, the Secretary General of the Olympic Committee of Nigeria (NOC), is expected to vie with others for the BOD posts.
