Soccers Madden & Missimo Reap Weekly Honors From Big 12 Conference





AUSTIN, Texas An undefeated week led to multiple awards for the Texas football program as a fifth-year senior Savannah Madden was named the Big 12 Conference Keeper of the Week while freshmen Lexi Missimo was chosen as the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Week. For Madden, this is her fourth career selection as Goalkeeper of the Week in the league, having previously been awarded on November 3, 2020, March 29, and April 5, 2021. short career in the Burnt Orange & White after a previous selection on March 8, 2021. Madden has been strong between the legs for the Longhorns against New Mexico State this past week and on the road at No. 19 Rice by making a total of 11 saves while posting a minuscule 0.45 GAA (0.917 save percentage) as well as her first shutout of the 2021 campaign. The San Diego, California native started her week by making four stops on an NMSU 4-0 rout and followed that up with a seasonal seven-save performance in the 1-1 (2OT) draw at the nationally ranked owls. Included in Sunday’s game at No. 19 Rice were two crucial stops as Madden cut the corner off her left post off both Delaney Schultz (47:47) and Caleigh Boeckx (49:22) on 12-yard shots. Madden played all 200 possible minutes between the pipes for the Longhorns last week. Missimo helped power the Texas offense by scoring a total of two goals, two assists and six total points on nine shots (three on target). The Southlake, Texas native started her week by scoring her second career brace (two goals) to go along with an assist (her first five-point game of her career) as the Longhorns crushed NMSU 4-0. Missimo began her performance against the Aggies by scoring a goal from 15 yards off the left wing at 10:30 a.m. She then assisted on Julia Grosso’s 24th minute and later scored her second goal of the game from a header from seven yards at 34:20. On Sunday, at No. 19 Rice, Missimo delivered a perfect corner (assist) headed in by freshman EmJ Cox to give Texas a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute in an eventual 1-1 (2OT) draw. Missimo now has five career goals and five career assistants for a total of 15 points over her first eight collegiate games dating back to Spring 2021.

