Test match AustraliaAfghanistan just no cricket

Australia will face Afghanistan in the first cricket test between the two countries and the first test of the coming season at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania, in mid-November. This test match must not take place.

When I say that, I really feel with the Afghan cricketers, some of whom have performed with flair and great ability in our domestic Twenty20 competition. Well-traveled sporting identities are unlikely to support the Taliban. But this is an occasion where politics should take precedence over sport.

If the test match goes through, it will give the Taliban a major propaganda victory, undermine the human rights of Afghan women and insult the tens of thousands of Australian military personnel who have served in that country.

According to a spokesperson for Cricket Australia, there is goodwill between CA and the Afghanistan Cricket Board to make the match possible. This response was reported on August 31. Then, and still, the Afghan women’s cricket team is in hiding in Kabul, fearing for their lives.

A female cricketer told the BBCWhen the Taliban came here and took Kabul, they threatened them and said, We can come and kill you if you try to play cricket again.

Among the several thousand people evacuated by the ADF from Kabul airport were nearly 100 female Afghan athletes and their families, including members of the national football team, Paralympics and an Afghan karate champion with three children, many of whom had been beaten by the Taliban checkpoints to get to the airport.

It is inconceivable that we could endanger the lives of Australian personnel in August to save Afghans from Taliban persecution, only to receive a Taliban-signed test cricket team in November.

Cricket was banned in Afghanistan when the Taliban came to power two decades ago. Since then, the sport has grown in popularity in the country, and it seems a more pragmatic plan by the Taliban to use cricket to bolster their rule domestically and present a more moderate image abroad.

Armed Taliban fighters took over the offices of the Afghanistan Cricket Board on August 20, and a new acting chairman was quickly appointed. The chairman of the board claimed, [The] Taliban loves cricket. They have supported us from the beginning. I don’t see any interference and expect support so that our cricket can move forward. Since then, the board has announced teams for the domestic T20 Shpageeza Cricket League and on September 2 it sent an under-19 cricket team on tour to Bangladesh. International cricket diplomacy is a priority of the Taliban.

Whether women’s cricket is allowed again in Afghanistan is less clear. The International Cricket Council requires all countries playing Test matches to have a national women’s team. At a minimum, the ICC and the Australian Cricket Board should make the participation of Afghan male teams in international cricket conditional on guarantees for the safety and well-being of Afghanistan’s female cricketers.

The Taliban leadership uses cricket to give a layer of international legitimacy to a brutal regime. Continuing the Hobart test undermines the Australian government’s authority to participate in an international discussion, now led by the G7 chaired by Britain’s Boris Johnson, to determine whether the Taliban should be shut down. recognized as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, and how to deal with that regime.

Australia to sit at the G7 table on the future of Afghanistan. Forty-one Australians were killed and hundreds injured in this conflict. About 30,000 Australians have served in Afghanistan for more than 20 years. That effort entitles us to help shape international responses to the new Taliban rule, and it should definitely override a cricket match.

Corporal Richard Atkinson was born in Hobart in 1988 and was killed by an improvised explosive device on February 2, 2011. tour to spend time with them in Tasmania.

Corporal Cameron Baird was born in Burnie in 1981 awarded a medal for bravery for bravery while serving as part of a Command Company mission assigned in November 2007 to clear and search a Taliban stronghold. June 22, 2013.

Neither Baird nor Atkinson are aware of the goodwill that exists between Cricket Australia and its Taliban-controlled Afghan counterparts, but the rest of us do. I wonder what seeing the Taliban flag at Bellerive Oval will do for the mental health of those who served in Afghanistan, or Australian Afghans who have fled Taliban violence.

Why not host an Australian XI versus a Rest of the World XI at Bellerive in November instead? The contest could be a fundraiser to support the many thousands of Afghans who have turned into refugees and basically have nothing, thanks to the laxity of the West and the brutality of the Taliban.

Afghanistan’s return to international cricket should only be allowed if the Taliban demonstrate their ability to respect the human rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls. This means, among other things, that Afghans who fear for their lives can leave the country without intimidation. At this stage, we have no reason to believe, even substantial evidence to the contrary, that the Taliban have moderated their brutality.

For Afghanistan, the right to play international test cricket anywhere should depend on the Taliban demonstrating that they can operate according to acceptable international standards of conduct. Until then, there should be no test match on Bellerive.