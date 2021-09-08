Here’s how the Texas A&M Football team can sneak into the top four

The latest AP Poll is out and the Texas A&M Football team is officially in the top five. However, this may seem somewhat negative after the Aggies fell to fifth place at the end of the 2020 season, which left them out of the College Football Playoff.

Still it’s a bump from their original AP poll ranking, ranking them as the 6th best team in the country. Now they are considered the 5th best by AP voters.

How did they get this bump? The real answer is that they took care of business. They didn’t have a close call victory, like some other top teams they won a match in which they were preferred by 29.5 points with 31. In fact, expectations were slightly exceeded.

Texas A&M Football team took advantage of a high-profile game early in the season

In hindsight, it should have been expected that the Aggies would finish in the top five. Texas A&M was almost assured of a win against Kent State, as two teams that were in the original top five go head-to-head in Clemson and Georgia. In that one, Georgia would emerge victorious.

As a result, the Clemson Tigers dropped three places to A&M’s original sixth place finish. The Aggies advanced to the five slot, shifting in tune with Ohio State, which went from four to three.

But with this move, the question remains: Can the Texas A&M Football team move up another spot, cementing them in the College Football Playoff conversation?