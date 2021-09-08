Omaha Hockey Club pays tribute to fallen Marine, Cpl. Daegan page





OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Omahas’ hockey community pays tribute to Cpl. Daegan Page by placing hockey sticks on their porch in remembrance. Hell will always be in my memory, said Sam Ivaskevicius, who played for Westside alongside Cpl. Page, proud to talk about their championship season. Without him I don’t even think we would have won the state. His former teammates described Cpl. Page as a go-to person on and off the ice. I’ve never heard a bad word come out of his mouth. Or trick someone else. He’s always a good guy, said Sam, whose father coached the team. He always brought light to the dressing room, said Tony Ivaskevicius, remembering his former player as someone with a lot of tenacity. He is a hard worker and whatever he is committed to, he has given 100%. A quality fitting for an Ivaskevicius noticed by the Marine. It’s heartbreaking, you know. The same age as my boys and he who dedicate his life to our freedom and our country. I just think it’s a shame that such a young life is lost at that age. He was merely the definition of the member of a team or part of a unit. He was the best, said Cameron Hickey, who was team captain last year. Hickey described a messy group of freshmen who had become champions by their senior year. Going through that whole process with Daegan has never changed his attitude and the way he presented himself on the ice. He made the same amount of effort whether things were good or bad, said Hickey, now struggling with what could have been. The unrealized potential is crushing, it’s real. He was great as long as I knew him and to know at least on Earth that he won’t be able to do that anymore, it’s just tragic, Hickey said. I will never forget that last year. As I said without him, without Daegan, said Sam Ivaskevicius, pausing for a breath. It almost makes me cry. Copyright 2021 WOW. All rights reserved.

