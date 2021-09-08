Sports
Hendrik’s first season with White Sox not the year I had in mind
OAKLAND, California Liam Hendriks leads the American League in saves and he continues the Reliever of the Year season he had here in Oakland in 2020 with another good one.
He characterized his first five months in a White Sox as good and bad.
There are pieces where I’ve done what I came here for and pieces where I’ve underperformed, Hendriks said. That’s the case with any reliever, you go through those little struggles, but the important thing is how quickly you get out.
Sometimes Hendriks made quick corrections. Other times it took too long to suit him. There was a stretch, including an overlap of the Field of Dreams game, where he was tipping pitches.
I’m doing well in save totals and strikeout totals, but not well in the bloated rescue department, he said.
And the 3.00 ERA is not where he wants it.
You can dive into the numbers and adjust them any way you want, but it’s been a rollercoaster year for me and it’s not the year I envisioned for myself, Hendriks said. But now we have a month to rectify the mistakes I’ve had over the course of the year.
Hendriks said he doesn’t like having an edge as big as the Sox have enjoyed because it lends itself to easing. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, he says.
At the end of the day you arrive in the late season and you can make or break a season there, Hendriks said. You can have an All-Star caliber season and struggle in the playoffs and that’s all everyone will remember.
Among the Major League relievers through Monday, Hendriks was in first place with 95 strikeouts against only seven walks, a 0.78 Whip and scored inherited runners (10.0). His career-high 32 saves (in 36 chances) ranks second and he is five in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.25, when pitching at least 1 13 innings, hes 9-for-9 in save chances.
For what it’s worth, with eight wins, he aims to become the first Sox reliever with nine or more wins since Barry Jones had 11 in 1990.
He is also on pace to register 112 strikeouts, which would be the third-highest total for one season by a Sox reliever.
With Craig Kimbrel hitting the Cubs trading deadline, Hendriks is still the lead man in the ninth inning for manager Tony La Russa.
He’s been a bit out of his mechanics and it happens at some point in the year, Hendriks said. Apparently. For him, being traded in that situation almost puts too much pressure on yourself. We have no doubt that hell does exactly what is expected. The good thing is that there are egos about who gets the eighth or ninth. Nobody cares as long as there is a W on the board at the end.
I can remember when he first appeared, [with] Minnesota and thought, Hey, these guys have talent, La Russa said Tuesday. You see a competitor. He competes. With the As, he really is the go-to guy.
[Pitching coach] Dave Duncan used to talk a lot about when? [Dennis] Eckersley became such a great closer because he was used as a starter [as Hendriks was] and he had learned to throw, not just throw. He had a range of pitches and he knew what the eighth and ninth inning were.
Hendriks has learned to quickly diagnose himself if something goes wrong.
It’s a feeling thing, he said. Some days you’re not quite there, on others you’re locked in. You cannot think too much about individual mechanical problems. I give myself a slap on the butt or a tap on the chin. Those are my mechanisms to lock me up.
Liam just really grew into it, La Russa said. Everything he has done up to his point has all contributed to making him outstanding.
