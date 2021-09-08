Sports
Pac-12 starts football season shaky | national
The Pac-12 opened the season with five ranked teams and were expected to have a competitive race to the conference championship, perhaps even a team in the College Football Playoff for the first time in five years.
The big league from West got off to a shaky start.
The Pac-12 became the first Power Five conference to lose six games over its opening weekend since the SEC in 2016. All six were also for unranked teams, the second most by a Power Five conference in 21 years.
Sometimes we look on paper, but paper has never won a football game. It’s basically what you do on the football field, said Arizona state coach Herm Edwards. I think if you look at what happened in college football, and I said when I first took this job, there are a lot of problems in college football and nobody can ever find out.
Edwards was one of the lucky ones. His team won 27 over Southern Utah despite a slew of errors.
Things didn’t go so well for other programs during the conference, especially the North Division, which finished 1-5 on opening weekend.
No. 12 Oregon was the only North team to win the opening game, but even the Ducks struggled to shake off Fresno State and needed a touchdown with 2:57 left to win 31-24.
The biggest surprise in the Pac-12, arguably in all of college football, was No. 20 Washington’s 13-7 home loss to Montana. The Huskies were expected to compete for the Pac-12 North title, sputtered all opening night, becoming the first-ranked FBS team to lose to an FCS opponent in five years.
Washington was knocked out this week due to the unexpected loss AP Top 25.
We shouldn’t have played the way we played Saturday night and that’s why I feel so bad for our fans, for our supporters, said Washington coach Jimmy Lake. They should be disappointed. … All we can do now is move on here and make it right. And that’s what they were trying to do.”
The rest of the Pac-12 North also opened with disappointment.
Washington state lost at home to Utah state. California allowed Nevada to score 22 straight points in a 22-17 loss. Stanford scored a touchdown with just over three minutes left to avoid the first shutout in 15 years in a 24-7 loss to Kansas State. Oregon State lost 30-21 to Purdue.
In the South Division, Arizona started the Jedd Fisch era by seeing the rally come up short in a 24-16 loss to Brigham Young.
The rest of the South won, though mostly against programs with smaller conferences: No. 14 Southern California over San Jose State, No. 21 Utah over Weber State, Colorado over Northern Colorado.
The best performance in an opener went to UCLA.
Chosen to finish sixth in the preseason poll, the Bruins defeated No. 16 LSU 38-27 to become the first Pac-12 team to beat a ranked SEC school in 13 years. UCLA had one of the best rush defenses last season and has been stifling this year, leaving Hawaii and LSU to limit the Bruins’ best consecutive games since 2006 to 75 yards.
The start put the Bruins in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017 and gave coach Chip Kelly arguably his biggest win in four seasons at UCLA.
I think our players understand that if you embrace the process, the process will embrace you back, Kelly said. But the beauty of football is that nobody cares about tomorrow. Our next opponent doesn’t care.
no. 16 UCLA gets a break for its next game, September 18 against Fresno State.
The road is not getting any easier for several Pac-12 schools in week 2.
Oregon gets a big test early in the season, facing No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus. Colorado has an equally tough challenge, with No. 5 Texas A&M. Washington has a tough knockback game and must beat Michigan at the Big House to avoid the first 0-2 start since 2008.
Utah then has a rivalry game against BYU and the conference program begins with Stanford at USC.
After the uneven start to the season, the Pac-12 could mean something good is going to happen this weekend.
