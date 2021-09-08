Hockey returns to Baylor

By Kamri Alexander | News reporter

Many don’t know that Baylor used to have a hockey team. But after a long hiatus, Baylor introduces a ice hockey club on campus. Starting the team was a labor of love for club president Waco junior Daniel Atkins and Flower Mound graduate student Blake Bonner. After a year of hard work, the team will compete this fall semester.

Atkins said he felt the idea of ​​starting the club was something God led him to.

“I woke up one morning in January [2020] and I just felt this incredible calling in my heart,” Atkins said. “Looking back, it was just this huge God thing. He was like ‘you have to do this.’”

Atkins said being guided by God to try and start the club is in line with the team’s values.

“I really want to be known as a great brotherhood of Christian men,” Atkins said.

Atkins has worked closely with the Department of Sports at George W. Truett Theological Seminary. The team gets a chaplain and Atkins has been given resources to lead the team. Atkins said hockey in Texas is usually not known for being religious, but this team wants to put the gospel at the center and get it out there.

Atkins isn’t the only person on the team with high goals. The head coach, Frisco junior Joseph Crump, plans to lead the team to success with his years of experience in the sport.

Crump and Atkins both started out in youth ice hockey through the Dallas Stars. However, Crump’s beginnings grew into a dream of turning pro. At the age of 13, he started living in guest houses and traveled to play youth and junior hockey. He has traveled all over the country, even Canada, playing two years at the University of Michigan-Dearborn on a scholarship until he had to retire due to injury. But all that experience and the guidance of gifted coaches, he says, prepared him for this moment.

“I’ve had some bad coaches and a lot of really good ones,” Crump said. “Just being able to learn from the best and take little things from each of those coaches that made them my favorites and made them so good at their job. I try to implement that and put my own spin on it and make it my own style of what they do. I’m sure I can do it.”

The team’s most difficult obstacle is that there is no ice rink within 80 miles of Waco for them to practice on. To get around this, the team practices on roller skates in Bellmead once a week. While there are some differences between roller skates and ice skates, for some players, their love of ice hockey grew out of their experience with roller hockey. Despite the challenge, Atkins said he believes the team will be able to overcome it.

The club is confident that they will bring fierce competition to this competition. Their scheme is filled with well-known Texas schools, and while Texas is known for its football, 40% of Baylor’s students are from out of state. Atkins says this means there is an audience of students who grew up with a love for ice hockey and can reach them through their club.

“I’m super excited about the team,” said Frisco senior Kaitlyn Lack. “Growing up in Maryland, we always watched ice hockey, so it’s cool to see the sport getting some spotlight on campus.”

Both Atkins and Crump said the best way to support the team is to attend and follow matches Instagram. Their games will primarily take place in Cedar Park, Mansfield and College Station. The team will also be selling jerseys later in the semester for students and fans to purchase.