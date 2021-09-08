Sports
Tournaments Replace Intramural On-Campus — Sonoma State Star
Inpatient sports have long been a great way for Sonoma State students to stay active and play the sports they love. This semester, however, they will look a little different. Instead, the recreation center hosts tournaments in select sports with strict safety guidelines.
In the past, Sonoma State has offered four different types of intramural sports. These include basketball, futsal, flag football and volleyball. The program usually also has a pro’s league and a joes league for each sport, which represent the skill level in a particular sport. The professional league is for students who have experience playing a sport, for example a student who played basketball in high school would be in the professional league. The joes league is less competitive and for the students who just want to have a good time and exercise at the same time.
According to their website, the Campus Recreation Center will host three different tournaments in three different sports this semester to replace the intramural activities.
From 12 September there will be a singles table tennis tournament.
On October 10 there is a singles billiards tournament. The latest tournament announced is a volleyball tournament starting on November 6.
The volleyball tournament is the only tournament so far where teams of people compete against each other, rather than being an individual sport. Obviously, these tournament formats are designed to keep students socially distancing in an effort to reduce the risk of athletes contracting COVID-19.
In addition to the Rec Center which only offers one team sport to compete in, there are also no pro or joes leagues, just one major league for each sport.
While it’s great to see certain types of organized sports start on campus, these tournaments certainly don’t fill the void left by intramural activity.
Intramural sports have always had a social aspect that also attracts many students. A study at Northeastern Illinois University found that students who practice intramural sports experience greater social benefits and feel more at home in their school, according to NEIU.edu. While these tournaments do not fully satisfy the students eagerly awaiting the return of inpatient programs, they are certainly better than nothing.
There are many SSU students who dislike the replacement of intramural competitions with tournaments because the social and athletic aspects are drastically different.
“I was really looking forward to playing basketball with my friends,” said Nick Harraka, third-year business executive, “I’m not that interested in ping pong or pool.
While the tournaments aren’t fully compliant with the original intramural programs, they still provide students with a safe way to connect through sports. Inpatient is not the safest option at the moment and the Rec Center is working hard to provide students with some form of sporting activity
Tournament schedules, updates. and details can be found on the SSU Rec Center website
