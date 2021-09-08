Brewers 10, Phillies 0. Eric Lauer aided by offensive outburst





Enough with the Philadelphia Phillies losing. That was the attitude of the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night at American Family Field, and the result was a resounding 10-0 victory, the first time they have topped the Phillies in six meetings this season. The Brewers were swept in a four-game series in Philadelphia in May and were routed, 12-0, in the series opener On Monday, lefthander Eric Lauer never let the visitors gasp as he threw seven shutout-innings. Lauer gave up four harmless basehits and walked only one while striking out five. With the triumph, the Brewers maintained an 11-game lead in the NL Central over Cincinnati, a 4-3 winner over the Chicago Cubs. The magic number for earning the divisional crown dropped to 12. BOX SCORE:Brewers 10, Phillies 0 More:He’s not long up and his stay will be short, but Luke Maile has impressed the Brewers More:Brewer’s second baseman Kolten Wong, a new father, had split focus last week More:Haudricourt: Ted Simmons finally gets his day in Cooperstown. And he is ready. It was the second consecutive strong outing of seven innings for Lauer, who gave up only three hits and one run last time out in a 5-1 loss in San Francisco. But his solid work goes back much further, averaging 2.01 runs (13 earned runs in 58 innings) over his last 11 appearances. “Tonight was something special,” said manager Craig Counsell. “I thought he had full control of the game, full control of batters, full control of counts. He put out a lot of pitches tonight. It was a great start from Eric. “He throws the ball well. I thought he was almost overwhelming at times tonight. It was a really good start.” The Brewers made hard contact with Philadelphia-starter Aaron Nola in the first two innings without noticing. But that changed in the third inning despite Lorenzo Cain being eliminated at first base by Nola on a leadoff single. Lauer also singled, with his border crossing the middle of shortstop Freddy Galvis glove. Kolten Wong then lined out with a line into the corner of rightfield to bring Lauer to third base. Eduardo Escobar trailed Nola in the count, 0-2, but went into fight mode and committed an error on four two-strike pitches in what became a nine-pitch at bat. On that ninth pitch, Escobar cut a drive down the left field line that caromed sideways into the stands for a ground rule, two-run double. “That was the at bat of the game, the at bat I circled as the at bat of the game,” Counsell said. “Just stay in it. Escy knew he had to make contact. Nola made some good throws to get ahead in the count. Then Escy said, “I’m putting the ball in play. And he fought to do it.” “You saw it. He didn’t do anything great with it. He just put a ball into play, but he was rewarded for it.” Christian Yelich followed with a sharp grounder down the middle for an RBI single, then moved to second base when the throw from catcher Rafael Marchan got away. Nola stopped the damage there by knocking out Avisal Garca on a grounder to short and catching Omar Narvez looking at strike three on a pitch that was actually in. That would be all the Brewers would get from Nola during his five-inning stint, but Lauer made a three-run lead look pretty good. He surrendered a leadoff single to Ronald Torreyes in the third and Nola bumped him up with one down, but Lauer struckout JT Realmuto a second time to stop it. Bryce Harper walked with one out in the Phillies fourth, but the next batter, Andrew McCutchen, bounced into a double play around the horn. Travis Jankowski trailed for Nola in the sixth and singled through the right side, but Lauer led Realmuto and Jean Segura to bounce into outs and it remained a 3-0 game. The Brewers scored three runs off Phillies reliever Ramon Rosso in the bottom of the sixth. Therally led off with a two-out strikeout by Luis Uras, who waved off on a pitch far from the plate that sailed to the backstop, enabling him to advance to first base. Rowdy Tellezs single through the right side put runners at the corners. With number 8 batter Cain on the plate, Brewers manager Craig Counsell put Daniel Vogelbach in the circle on the deck instead of Lauer and got Brent Suter in the bullpen. The Phillies didn’t fall for that trick by walking Cain to load the bases and prompting Counsell to stay with Lauer, who shutout with two hits. As it turned out, staying with Lauer worked out fine, with Rosso walking him on five pitches to bring in a run. When Wong hit a two-run single to the right, the Brewers led 6-0 and the Rossos-night was over. “He would strike there,” Counsell said. “I thought the way he threw, he was the candidate to make it through the seventh inning. He was pitching so well, and he did.” The Phillies first put two men on base in one inning against Lauer in the seventh, with Harper leading off with a single and Matt Vierling scoring an one-out hit. But he escaped again and ended with seven shutout-innings and only four basehits allowed. “It was definitely nice, especially after yesterday, to be able to jump on it a bit,” said Lauer. “That’s the nice thing about baseball. Every day is its own day and every pitch is its own throw. You always have to throw the next one and you can’t look too long into the past.” However, the Brewers did no damage. After Yelich singled in the bottom of the seventh, Garca hit one late into the night, a shot that nearly bounced through the open panel to the left for a 423-foot explosion that made it 8-0. The margin grew to 10-0 in the eighth when Cain led off a rally with a double off Enyel De Los Santos, Escobar delivered a run on fielder’s choice and Yelich doubled in his second run of the game. Yelich finished 3-for-5 with two RBI’s to lift his batting average to .260, the highest since June 22. “I think I feel better now than at points in the season,” Yelich said. “Having good at bats and good swings on balls – they didn’t all fall; it seems a lot of guys hit straight to the chest – but it’s nice to have better at bats and feel like you have a little bit of control there instead of all the others (BS) we rolled out there earlier in the season. “Just plug in a little bit and try to contribute every night. Honestly, I don’t even know when I started to get better. It kind of feels the same. Just focused on trying to help our team win. It’s easy to go every battle it out that way and everything else just takes care of itself.” FILE General: 85-55 House: 39-31 Away: 46-24 PRESENCE 22,955 SOON Wednesday: Phillies at Brewers, 6:40 PM Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.70) vs. Philadelphia RHP Kyle Gibson (10-6, 3.30). TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2021/09/07/milwaukee-brewers-vs-philadelphia-phillies-american-family-field-game-score-updates/5750852001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos