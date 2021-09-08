India’s T20 World Cup squad: top contenders | Cricket News







Virat Kohlic (captain): While there is mounting pressure on him to win an ICC trophy, this tournament just might be his song of redemption. He offers the opportunity to both bat in the middle order and open the innings, as he had suggested earlier in the year.

Rohit Sharma: India’s most prolific white ball batsman in the past five years picks himself. His experience as captain also comes in handy for Kohli.

KL Rahul: One of the most consistent openers in T20 cricket. Also offers the wicketkeeping option.

Suryakumar Yadav: The 30-year-old has been a middle-class pillar for Mumbai Indians and has carried his form into international cricket as well. Can anchor, rebuild and attack.

Rishabh Pants (wicketkeeper): The mighty southpaw’s reputation as a match winner has grown over the past year. Opposition fears its presence in the middle.

Hardik Pandya: Impact all-rounder. He has been prepared by BCCI and Mumbai Indians to bowl in the T20 World Cup and has the ability to become one big with the bat from ball.

Ravindra Jadeja: Another crucial all-rounder. Bowls tight left arm spin and can switch with the bat depending on the situation. Pistol field player.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: One of India's most consistent white-ball seamers looked in good shape after coming back from injury in March. Jasper Bumrah: India's trump card. Deadly fast bowler at all stages of an innings.

Shardul Thakur: Last sensation. A death-over specialist with the ball, and his ability to hit big is a huge plus.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner has been Kohli’s favorite man for the past four years. Form has been indifferent for the past year, but his experience could come in handy.

Shreyas lyer: A stable middle-class bat can be a backup for Suryakumar.

Shikhar Dhawan: The team management was reluctant to play him in T20 cricket. But his IPL form and experience of playing on slower tracks in the UAE could give him an edge over Prithvi Shaw.

Deepak Chahar: The sailor can be a backup for Bhuvneshwar. His percussion has been a revelation lately. Can add depth to the lower order.

Varun Chakravarthy: The team management is excited about having a mystery spinner in the ranks. However, his dodgy right shoulder could be a concern.

STAND-BY

Rahul Chahar: It could be a toss-up between the Mumbai Indians leg spinner and Chakravarthy.

Prithvi Shaw: The choice could be between Dhawan and Prithvi. The flamboyant Mumbai opener has shown he can get into fifth gear faster than Dhawan.

Mohammed Siraj/Shami: While Siraj is red hot, he has yet to establish himself as a T20 bowler. Shami’s experience and wicket-taking ability could give him an edge.

Axar Patel: Like-for-like backup for Ravindra Jadeja.

Washington Sundar: His roster is subject to recovery from a finger injury.

ICC’S LAST-15 DEADLINE

The deadline to submit the last 15 names to ICC is October 10, a week before the tournament starts. ICC has allowed seven additional members in a squad due to Covid restrictions. Each team can have 30 members, including the support staff, and any additional member traveling with a team is the responsibility of the board.

In fact, boards can have any number of players on standby who remain in the bubble outside of the last 15 submitted to ICC. You can expect a few changes to the list announced on Wednesday once the IPL kicks off on September 19.

