Sam Cunningham, USC football player who became New England Patriots’ all-time greatest rusher, dies aged 71

Former USC and New England Patriots fullback Sam “Bam” Cunningham died Tuesday at his home in Inglewood, California, according to USC. He was 71.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992, Cunningham is widely recognized for speeding up the integration process into football programs in the South. Cunningham ran 135 yards and two touchdowns as USC defeated an all-white Alabama team to open the 1970 season. That feat, coupled with that of his black teammates, was pivotal in Alabama coach Bear Bryant’s decision to recruit black players.

“What they saw was the future,” Cunningham told ESPN in 2016. “Their team would eventually be integrated.”

In 1971 Alabama for the first time had black players on a scholarship and played for the national title. However, the Crimson Tide was routed 38-6 by Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. But the decade became a standout era for Bryant and the Crimson Tide as they won three National Championships.

Jerry Claiborne, a former assistant to Bryant, once said, “Sam Cunningham did more to integrate Alabama in 60 minutes than Martin Luther King did in 20 years.”

Former USC fullback Sam “Bam” Cunningham, whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football into the South, died Tuesday at the age of 71. University of Southern California/Collegiate Images via Getty Images

Lynn Swann, a teammate of Cunningham’s at USC, said, “The entire SEC, especially Alabama, owes Sam Cunningham a huge thank and appreciation for his game that opened the door for black athletes in 1970.

“There are many athletes who have done their part and more to end discrimination in so many ways. But Sam opened a huge door in the South and in that conference, doing more for minorities and young black men to have the opportunity to play in the SEC and get an education.”

Cunningham earned All-American honors in 1972 when he led the Trojans to a national championship. One of his best performances in college was against Ohio State in the 1973 Rose Bowl, when he won four touchdowns and earned MVP honors in a 42-17 win.

He ran 1,579 yards and 23 touchdowns in his USC career, including 13 TDs in 1972. The Trojans had a 24-8-2 record during his three years as Cunningham earned the nickname “Bam” for his blue goal-line dives.

“It became a bit of a legend with Sam going over the top of an offensive line,” Swann said. “No one could stop him.”

Cunningham was named number 11 in the NFL’s overall draft by the Patriots in 1973 and went on to play for the team for nine seasons, making him the franchise’s all-time greatest rusher.

He was a Pro Bowl roster in 1978, when the Patriots set an NFL record for rushing yards as a team with 3,165. The mark stood until 2019, when it was broken by the Baltimore Ravens.

Cunningham finished his NFL career with 5,453 yards rushing and 49 touchdowns before retiring after the 1982 season.

He was later inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame (1992), USC Athletics Hall of Fame (2001), and Patriots Half of Fame (2010).

“Sam ‘Bam’ Cunningham was one of my favorite players in the ’70s and my sons all loved him,” patriot owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “After buying the team in 1994, I was honored to welcome him to the team several times, recognize him as a 50-year-old team member and again for his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“As much as I admired him as a player, my affection for him only grew after I spent time with him and learned more about him as a person. He made a huge impact both on and off the pitch and was loved by his teammates. As a Patriots Hall of Famer, Sam’s legacy and contributions will be forever preserved and celebrated, but today his loss is felt with a heavy heart.”

After his playing career, Cunningham worked as a landscape contractor in California. He was born and raised in Santa Barbara.

Cunningham is survived by his wife, Cine, daughter Samahndi, brothers Bruce, Anthony and Randall, who played 16 years as a quarterback in the NFL, niece Vashti Cunningham, a world high jump champion, and cousin Randall II.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.