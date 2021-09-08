MVC Field Hockey Previews Reilly, Farnham lead powerhouse Andover | Local sports





Andover Coach Maureen Noone: (24th year, 350-56-57) Record 2020: 6-0 Returning Starters (5): Tri-Captain Abby Miller, Sr., back; Tri-Captain Lily Farnham, Sr., attacker; Olivia Beucler, Sr., forward; Hailey Doherty, Senior, Midfield; Tri-Captain Emma Reilly, Jr., Back, Tribune All-Star Returning Lettermen: Tess Gobiel, Sr., forward; Ella Brockelman, Sr., back; Kate Harris, Jr., forward; Rose MacLean, Jr., Midfield; Anna Broderick, Jr., back; Adelaide Weeden, Jr., goalkeeper Promising Newcomers: Emily Capone, Sr., back; Madeleine Harris, Sr., forward; Elise Hellmann, Sr., back; Brooke Cedorchuk, Jr., Midfield; Maddy DiGiorgio, Soph., goalkeeper; Haley Carver, Soph., forward Odds and ends: The pandemic cost another Andover team a chance at a state title. … Leading returning scorers include Lily Farnham (8 goals in 6 games), Emma Reilly (6 goals, 10 assists) and Hailey Doherty (3 goals). … Field hockey commitments include Lily Farnham (Endicott) and Hailey Doherty (Assumption). … Emma Reilly made MaxPreps top 50 juniors nationally. … Recent Assumption grad and former Andover standout Sammy Shea is new to the staff. … Kate and Madeleine Harris are sisters. … Assistant Laura (Dimitruk) Reid was the 2010 Tribune MVP for Andover. She played at Northeastern and just married former NU hockey player Adam Reid. Assistants: Dan Casper, Mikayla Panneton, Bridget Morris, Laura (Dimitruk) Reid, Billy Beauchesne (JV), Sammy Shea (Frosh.). Central Catholic Coach Josselyn Wilson: (13th year, 122-80-19) Record 2020: 5-5-1 Returning Starters (5): Co-Captain Sydney Moda, Sr., Midfield; Co-Captain Brooke Jankowski, Sr, attacker; Sofia Coletti, Senior, Midfield; Maegan Wilson, Sr., defense; Rianna Lembo, Soph., forward Returning Lettermen: Briana Farrell, Sr,, Defense; Alexis DeMattia, Sr., goalkeeper; Hayley Creegan, Sr., forward; Fallon Barr, Jr., forward; Bella Angluin, Soph,, defense Promising Newcomers: Krista Maroon, Sr., forward; Molly Trishitta, Jr., defense; Elizabeth Welch, Jr., goalkeeper; Hailey Liriano, Jr., forward; Brooke Mahoney, Jr., defense; RileySalerno, Soph., midfield; Emma Siggens. Soph,, come on; Kerri Finneran, Frosh. Opportunities and Goals: Sydney Moda has pledged to play hockey in New Haven, … The program has many family members: sisters Hayley and Sophia Creegan, Molly and Jenna Trischitta, and Abigail and Ava Sarver. … Fallon and Maddie Barr are cousins. … Brooke Jankowski (6 goals) and Rianna Lembo (5 goals, all in the last 6 games) are the top scorers of 2020. Rianna’s father, Chris, was a baseball star at Andover and Trinity College. … Kerri Finneran’s father Rob, and twin brothers, were Central stars of the well-known Finneran athletic family. Assistants: Tara Early, Julia DeFelice, Abbie King Haverhill Coach Emma Panto: (4th year, 6-36-2) Record 2020: 3-6-1 Returning Starters (7): Tri-Captain Sydney Keyes, Sr., Defense; Tri-Captain Hailey Corliss, Sr., Midfield; Tri-Captain Hannah Perocchi, Sr., Defense; Vicky Preble, Sr., defense; Emma Bates, Sr., forward; Kaleigh Longenecker, Jr., forward; Katrina Savvas, Jr., striker Returning Lettermen: Nora Hess, Sr., forward; Brenna Corcoran, Soph., Forward; Jillian Schultz, Soph., Forward; Sophia Riley, Soph., Midfield Promising Newcomers: Emily Routier, Sr., Defense; Brianna Piraino, Jr., defense; Stella Mondejar, Jr., goalkeeper; Rowan Kelly, Jr., forward; Keira Bushey, Soph., defense; Mikayla Tzortzis, Soph., defense Odds and Ends: Mikayla Tzortzis is a lacrosse player who has opened eyes. She is new to the sport. … Emily Routier took time off last year, but has returned. … Due to the low number (25 in total), the Hillies do not have a JV team. … Katrina Savvas scored a team-high 5 goals as a sophomore last fall. Assistants: Emma Laviolette, Callie Joseph Methuen Coach Kristen Swales: (8th year, 64-47-10) Record 2020: 6-2-1 Returning starters (4): Tri-Captain Natalia Fiato, Sr., forward; Tri-Captain Sophia Lachance, Sr., Defense; Charlotte Putnam, Jr., forward; Vanessa Fritschy, Jr., Midfield Returning Lettermen: Tri-Captain Katrianna Vega, Sr., Midfield; Rachel Becotte, Sr., defense; Rosannamarie Emmanuel, Sr., forward; Brianna Aigbogum, Sr., forward; Jennifer Carmona, Sr., forward; Kiele Coleman, Soph., Midfield Promising Newcomers: Olivia DeNaro, Sr., Midfield; Chloe Seccareccio, Sr., Midfield; Irianny Solorin, Sr., defense; Gianny Herrera, Sr., defense; Brooke Soucy, Soph., midfield; Alexandra Tardugno, Soph., goalkeeper; Mary Jane Petisce, Frosh., midfield; Chloe Pickett, Frosh., Forward; Odds and ends: The main returning goalscorers of the 2020 season are Natalia Fiato (11 goals, 5 assists) and Vanessa Fritschy (2 goals, 3 assists). … Ex-Ranger standout Christina Crowe replaced her sister Catrina in the staff. Catrina studies in Ireland. … Mary Jane Petisce is the sister of last year’s standout Peyton. … There are five 8th graders in the program. There is no freshman team. … New assistant Alise Maltsev attends UMass Lowell and played at Peabody High last fall. Assistants: Jillian Tobin, Christine Crowe, Alise Maltsev North Andover Coach Andrea Van Horn: (1st year) Record 2020: 1-2-1 Returning Lettermen (6): Tri-Captain Summer Gordon, Sr., Midfield; Tri-Captain Jenna Bard, Sr., goalkeeper; Tri-Captain Brenna OBrien, Sr., attacker; Aisling Callahan, Sr., Midfield; Nina Muse, Sr., Defense; Emma Daubresse, Sr., Midfield Promising Newcomers: Shelby Nassar, Jr., forward; Siena DiSalvo, Jr., defense; Rose Gordon, Soph., Midfield Odds and ends: Andrea (Fargen) Van Horn replaces Liz Day, who scored 33-22-7 in four seasons. Van Horn, who is married to teacher-coach Andy Van Horn, is an accomplished hockey and track coach with the Knights. The North Andover Middle School teacher played at NAHS and Westfield State (captain in 1998). … The Knights scored just four goals in their COVID abbreviated 4-game 2020 season. … Summer Gordon is a recruit of Bates and one of the four talented hockey players in the family. … Emma Daubresse and Nina Muse are ski captains. … Aisling Callahan and Shelby Nassar are track stars. Assistants: Peter Marfione, Nicole Fletcher Lawrence program in jeopardy With only four players trying, Lawrence will again have no season. Due to COVID, there were no Lawrence High teams playing in the fall of 2020. This could spell the end of the hockey program for good. AD Brendan Neilon said: The numbers are going in the wrong direction. We were hoping to have enough players to have a team. It just didn’t happen. (As for the future), I don’t want to say no to anything. Stranger things have happened. Try to generate some interest and keep the door open. There is a chance. The reality is it doesn’t look good. The Lancers have struggled for 30 years, both in numbers and in victories. Coach Katie Quinlan has been head coach since 2011 with a record of 17-136-8. That was an improvement over previous years. From 2002-13 the Lancers were 5-167-9.

