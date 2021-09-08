Sports
Fitness classes back in person RWC – THE GANNON KNIGHT
The Gannon University Recreation and Wellness Center recently opened for Fall 2021 with some exciting changes.
Over the past year, the Recreation and Wellness Center has overcome many challenges to keep students active, safe, healthy and above all happy.
Students face the accumulation of hours of homework, studying and attending classes, and even personal daily stress.
The Recreation and Wellness Center is there to help students meet new people, try new experiences, learn more about fitness and wellness and serve as an outlet to find calm and take a break from student stress to be.
Part of this effort is offering fitness classes.
Students and teachers who may not know much about sports or may want to learn something new can attend these classes for free.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness classes at the RWC were delivered virtually via Live Instagram feeds and Zoom.
Chad Indorff, the director of RWC, said that through Gannon’s national association, the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association, the RWC was also able to partner with other universities across the country in the recreation movement, allowing users to take virtual fitness classes. through other NIRSA partners throughout the country.
Indorff said he hopes to be able to offer this program again, but bringing the classes in person again offers a great opportunity for staff and students to participate more and ultimately improve their well-being.
The RWC is aimed at students and offers daily cardio, strength and mind-body classes to students.
The fitness classes are open to all fitness levels and experiences; so everyone will feel welcome.
Within cardio classes, students can find cycling, Zumba and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) classes.
To build muscle, learn proper lifting form, and learn strength training, the Body Pump, Body Sculpt, Power Hour, Strong Nation, and Rock Bottom strength classes offer.
In the mind-body department you can find classes like power flow, or, as mentioned before, yoga.
Caonabo Camilo, a junior psychology major with a heavy course load, took a yoga class at the recreation and wellness center this semester and said he was a little nervous at first, as he had never set foot in a yoga studio or ever had. admitted to the activity.
Fortunately, all I had to do was walk into the room where the class was being held, register, and I was greeted by a welcoming atmosphere, he said.
In the classroom, Camilo found other welcoming students, masks and a safe, closed environment.
The instructor was extremely nice, he said. This class was so informative, extremely relaxed and laid back, and I am willing to try more classes that the leisure and wellness center has to offer.
Camilo said he heard about the class through a friend, but when he dug deeper, he found all the information about fitness classes on the Gannon Recreation and Wellness Center Instagram page (@gannon.rwc).
The class itself was just a really cool place to hang out, Camilo said, I’m so excited to try more classes.
Other changes in the Recreation and Wellness Center include the revival of intramural sports.
According to Indorff, there will be competitions in sand volleyball, soccer and flag football, as well as smaller single and double elimination tournaments in badminton, table tennis, cornhole, Spikeball, Kan Jam, pickleball, NFL PickEms and more.
Students interested in joining a team or participating in a tournament can register at rwc.gannon.edu.
Sports clubs are also back to normal with tournaments and competitions already scheduled for the semester.
Air purifiers have been placed around the RWC in the changing rooms and fitness studios.
These air purifiers are equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters along with UVC light purification. Finally, the cardio equipment has remained socially distancing.
LUCA HOKAJ
[email protected]
Sources
2/ https://gannonknight.com/20599/news/fitness-classes-back-in-person-recreation-and-wellness-center/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]