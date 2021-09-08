Fitness classes back in person RWC – THE GANNON KNIGHT

The Gannon University Recreation and Wellness Center recently opened for Fall 2021 with some exciting changes.

Over the past year, the Recreation and Wellness Center has overcome many challenges to keep students active, safe, healthy and above all happy.

Students face the accumulation of hours of homework, studying and attending classes, and even personal daily stress.

The Recreation and Wellness Center is there to help students meet new people, try new experiences, learn more about fitness and wellness and serve as an outlet to find calm and take a break from student stress to be.

Part of this effort is offering fitness classes.

Students and teachers who may not know much about sports or may want to learn something new can attend these classes for free.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness classes at the RWC were delivered virtually via Live Instagram feeds and Zoom.

Chad Indorff, the director of RWC, said that through Gannon’s national association, the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association, the RWC was also able to partner with other universities across the country in the recreation movement, allowing users to take virtual fitness classes. through other NIRSA partners throughout the country.

Indorff said he hopes to be able to offer this program again, but bringing the classes in person again offers a great opportunity for staff and students to participate more and ultimately improve their well-being.

The RWC is aimed at students and offers daily cardio, strength and mind-body classes to students.

The fitness classes are open to all fitness levels and experiences; so everyone will feel welcome.

Within cardio classes, students can find cycling, Zumba and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) classes.

To build muscle, learn proper lifting form, and learn strength training, the Body Pump, Body Sculpt, Power Hour, Strong Nation, and Rock Bottom strength classes offer.

In the mind-body department you can find classes like power flow, or, as mentioned before, yoga.

Caonabo Camilo, a junior psychology major with a heavy course load, took a yoga class at the recreation and wellness center this semester and said he was a little nervous at first, as he had never set foot in a yoga studio or ever had. admitted to the activity.

Fortunately, all I had to do was walk into the room where the class was being held, register, and I was greeted by a welcoming atmosphere, he said.

In the classroom, Camilo found other welcoming students, masks and a safe, closed environment.

The instructor was extremely nice, he said. This class was so informative, extremely relaxed and laid back, and I am willing to try more classes that the leisure and wellness center has to offer.

Camilo said he heard about the class through a friend, but when he dug deeper, he found all the information about fitness classes on the Gannon Recreation and Wellness Center Instagram page (@gannon.rwc).

The class itself was just a really cool place to hang out, Camilo said, I’m so excited to try more classes.

Other changes in the Recreation and Wellness Center include the revival of intramural sports.

According to Indorff, there will be competitions in sand volleyball, soccer and flag football, as well as smaller single and double elimination tournaments in badminton, table tennis, cornhole, Spikeball, Kan Jam, pickleball, NFL PickEms and more.

Students interested in joining a team or participating in a tournament can register at rwc.gannon.edu.

Sports clubs are also back to normal with tournaments and competitions already scheduled for the semester.

Air purifiers have been placed around the RWC in the changing rooms and fitness studios.

These air purifiers are equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters along with UVC light purification. Finally, the cardio equipment has remained socially distancing.

LUCA HOKAJ

