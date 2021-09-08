New England Patriots QB Mac Jones not surprised he starts, plans to keep in touch with Cam Newton





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Rookie Mac Jones made public comment for the first time since he was named New England Patriots starting quarterback, saying he plans to keep in touch with Cam Newton and wasn’t surprised he’d take the job. won. “He was a really good mentor to me,” Jones said on sports radio’s WEEI program “Merloni and Fauria.” “I know we will keep in touch. Ever since I came here, he knew I was here to help him and he was here to help me, so I never felt like we were bumping into each other or anything like that. “Obviously Cam is a great guy, a great player, and hopefully he’ll get somewhere. I’ve definitely learned a lot from him and I’m excited to keep learning from Brian.” [Hoyer] and everyone in the quarterback room.” 2 Related Jones, a University of Alabama first-round draft pick, said he heard he was the starter in a team meeting. He described it as a tough day as it came at a time when many of his teammates were being released. Asked if he was surprised, Jones said on the radio show: “Not really. As I always say, I’m preparing to be the starter. I got a chance to get a lot of reps. Nothing really changes. I try just a good team mate, trying to learn the plays everyday, fix what i messed up and listen to it [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and all the guys in the quarterback room and take the advice.” The Patriots open the season at home to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET), meaning Jones will face his former Alabama teammate, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The two have been out of touch since Jones was named the Patriots’ starter. “We’ve been pretty busy,” Jones said on WEEI. “He’s not on his phone very often. I’m not on my phone that often. So I think we should talk when we see each other. “Tua is a great guy. He’s a really good, talented footballer. I only learn from him and Jalen [Hurts] was great of course. Now that we all get a chance here in the NFL, I think it’s going to be cool to go head to head.” Jones, 23, said the first phone call he made after being the Patriots’ starter was with his parents, Gordon and Holly. He also shared that he learned the Patriots’ script with the help of his girlfriend Sophie Scott, as they sometimes walk through plays in the yard of their home. About his response to earning the starting job, Jones said on WEEI, “It’s a great opportunity and something I’ve always wanted to do – be an NFL starting quarterback. It doesn’t mean much. The label is the label, but you have to start producing. That’s just what it comes down to.”

