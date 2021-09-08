Can Jasprit Bumrah & Co be compared to an old-fashioned attack in Pakistan? | Cricket News







Two decades later, it’s the Indian pace attack that the cricketing world envies.

On Monday, India’s win against England sparked visions of Pakistan’s famous and nearly identical win over Lords 25 years ago, paving the way for Akrams lads to win the series 2-0. Pretty much every Indian cricket 90s fan was jealous of Pakistan s pace attack. the ability of Wasim Akram Waqar Younis and a spinner (Mushtaq Ahmed or Saqlain Mushtaq ) to turn games upside down in foreign conditions impressed us as we waited for those elusive away wins.Two decades later, it’s the Indian pace attack that the cricketing world envies.On Monday, India’s win against England sparked visions of Pakistan’s famous and nearly identical win over Lords 25 years ago, paving the way for Akrams lads to win the series 2-0. England – which included Mike Atherton, Alec Stewart, Graham Thorpe and Graeme Hick – wanted to save the Test on a barren Lords pitch and had lost just one wicket in the second session of the final day, as did Oval on Monday. And then it was up to Waqar Younis and leggie Mushtaq, bowling around the wicket and into the rough, to decimate England.

India did exactly the same.

On a dry summer day, when England was only focused on countering the new ball, India prepared the red cherry to backfire as it grew old.

We wanted the ball to grow old, we took care of it, and once it started backing up, Bumrah came and told me, Give it to me, Kohli said after the game. PTI photo

England was completely blown away by the reverse that was not there in the first four days when Bumrah did what Waqar had done 25 years ago.

It’s probably a coincidence that, like Waqar, Bumrah has a swinging action that swings the ball in at a furious pace and penetrates the defenses of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow.

If you revisit that 1996 test match on YouTube, you’ll see how Mushtaq kept landing the ball on the rough outside the right-hander’s leg stump. The Pakistani leggie could take more spin than what Jadeja is doing now, but the Indian southpaw bowls at a faster pace, which makes him just as dangerous.

He got Hasib Hameed and Moeen Ali as Mushtaq (5-57) rejected people like Atherton, Stewart and Thorpe. Sunil Gavaskar had commented that this Indian attack is just as brutal as the West Indian attack of the 1970s and 1980s. But that attack didn’t take a spinner to obliterate the last vestiges of a battle in the opposition.

So the presence of Jadejas makes this Indian attack akin to the Pakistan attack of the 1990s and makes us wonder if Virat Kohli has the best bowling attack ever in the subcontinent, at least in the post-television era.

It is not correct to compare eras, but what makes this Indian attack stand out is the fact that there is not one hero. If you have Bumrah two and Jadeja three, then there is a Umesh Yadav and a Shardul Thakur that takes out the opponent’s best batsman (Joe Root). That’s the beauty of this attack, K Srikkanth, who had played that attack in Pakistan, told TOI.

