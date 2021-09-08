Falls Tarts Week 1: The Dumbest Executions in College Football

Sorry this took longer than usual. I’m still crazy online.

Josh Heupels’ Tennessee debut mostly went smoothly as they defeated the hapless Bowling Green Falcons 38-6 behind former Wolverine and failed radar oats Joe Milton.

The line in this game was Tennessee at 35, and the Vols played the ball into the Falcons 25 with less than two minutes left and a real chance to cover when they fumbled, much to the chagrin of this person. What a stupid way to lose $220K. In 2009 that would get you a whole Cam Newton with loose change.

This was touched upon in SMCD, but I went to the Michigan State game in Northwestern and it took us a full half hour to get into the game from the moment we lined up. They had two metal detectors per entrance and people were trickling in. The crowd was about 37,000.

Maybe if Northwestern’s tuition weren’t so infamously low, they could afford to manage one of the smallest crowds in the Big Ten.

We have a very early contender for B1Ggest Game Of The Year as Wisconsin and Penn State refused to score until the third quarter. Penn State accomplished this simply by not pushing the ball forward. Wisconsin took a trickier route, moving the ball but getting a short field goal blocked and fidgeting in the red zone. It added:

Good work, everyone!

An unfortunate member of the Indiana Hoosiers has been relegated to Indinia this week.

An unfavorable start for the Hoosiers, who would drive this momentum to an absolutely spoiled road performance at Kinnick Stadium. David Holloman, pictured above, certainly felt like a hollow man watching Michael Penix throw three picks and give way to Tuttle Time.

While Kansas State led an impotent Stanford team 14-0 at halftime, Fox Sports came up with a new slogan for the Wildcats:

No word on whether they covered Kansas win over South Dakota with an EMAW image for the Jayhawks.

What else is there to say about this

I knew it was going to be a long night as soon as I saw this.

Derrick Smith starts safely next to Sydney Brown over Kerby Joseph. Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) September 4, 2021

Joseph was of course used as a shooter in special teams where he put a returner in the 10 and also turned the ball on a point return. Illinois!

I misspelled my Twitter handle

The return of McKenzie Milton heralded an 18-point comeback for Florida State at home to Notre Dame, forcing overtime. The Seminoles went on the offensive and it went… very bad. Yet another bad snap saw Milton lose the ball for a big loss to set up a 50-yard field goal. The kick was good!

Except for.

FSU coach Mike Norvell had called a timeout just before the snap to argue his case that it was a forward pass, not a fumble. This would make the 50-yarder a 38-yarder, which in theory would have been better…

…the 50-yarder wouldn’t have just sailed through the uprights.

Of course the 38 meter try was missed.

Everyone knows that Brian Kelly is known for being good natured and a very responsible man who certainly has no history of endangering people. After his top-10 team won on the road, he had this to say:

Of all the people who try this prank, Kelly has to be one of the worst candidates. He later defended himself by saying he was referring to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach and absolute legend John McKay, who once joked about it in response to a question about the execution of his offense. There are some differences between Kelly and McKay:

McKay was known for his dry wit and sarcastic wit, and that’s how he got through most of his presses

McKay coached a professional team

McKay also coached a really bad team in the Bucs expansion

McKays’ character and delivery doesn’t suggest he really wants his players to be executed at any level

McKay won 4 national championships as college football head coach of Kelly’s no

If you don’t want us to think you’re that guy, maybe you shouldn’t be that guy your entire career.