Field hockey suffers heavy losses against No. 1 UNC and No. 5 Louisville

No. 13 Princeton field hockey (02 overall) fell 41 to No. 1 University of North Carolina (22 overall) in the Tigers season opener on Friday. The last time the two teams competed in 2019, the Tar Heels took home the NCAA trophy, defending their position as national champions.

UNC scored early in the first period to give them a 10 lead over Princeton. Determined to even the score, Princeton tried to keep the ball on their attacking side of the field, but their five shots on goal and two penalty corners were saved by UNC.

In the second period, the stands at Bedford Field were packed with Princeton students and families. Feeding on the energy of the crowd, sophomore forward Grace Schulze balanced the game with about seven minutes left in the period.

I was just trying to do anything and everything to get the ball on the net and create a scoring opportunity. Our team always says that a goal doesn’t have to be beautiful, it just has to count. After the goal I was excited but also knew that the game was far from over, so we had to keep putting pressure on them, Schulze recalls.

Shortly after, the Tar Heels added another score to the score and went into halftime with a 21 lead.

Princeton came out strong in the second half, hitting the target in the first two minutes. Shots on target by freshman midfielder Beth Yeager and junior striker Ali McCarthy were saved by UNC’s goalkeeper. With four minutes remaining in the third period, the Tar Heels slipped past the Princetons defense and scored again. Trailing two, the Tigers shot on target before the end of the period, but were unable to increase the scoreboard.

At the start of the fourth period, UNC dominated the field and kept the ball in offensive possession. Within five minutes, the Tar Heels had four shots on target and two penalty corners. UNC’s Hannah Griggs slipped in one at 51:40 to secure a 41 lead. With eight minutes to go, the Tigers scored two more times to close the gap in the score. Both shots were saved by UNC’s defense.

Despite a tough game against the reigning champions, sophomore goalkeeper Robyn Thompson made a total of seven saves.

Just two days after taking on UNC, the Tigers fell 32 in a close game against the No. 5 University of Louisville Cardinals (40 total). Princeton came out strong and dominated the game with a skillful attack. In the first ten minutes, the Tigers were able to put pressure on the Cardinals goalkeeper with five shots on target and two penalty corners. After a penalty stroke play, Yeager scored the first goal of the game.

After Princeton’s goal, Louisville was able to earn a corner, then a goal, with less than thirty seconds left in the first period, bringing the game to 11.

The Cardinals scored quickly in the second quarter to give them a one-run lead. Princeton retained possession for the remainder of the game. There were several attempts by the Tigers to close the gap, but their efforts were not crowned with success until the end of the period. Princeton earned a penalty corner with thirty seconds left on the clock. Yeager scored again for the Tigers to make it 22 at halftime.

The game remained even throughout the second half. While both teams had multiple shots on target and chances to score from penalty corners, neither team found the net.

The Cardinals held strong possession in the seven-on-seven overtime. About five minutes later, the Cardinals got a penalty corner. Their shot was deflected off a Princeton stick and went high in the circle. The Cardinals therefore earned another penalty corner and scored. The game was revised due to the possibility of a high/dangerous ball, but the umpires ultimately stuck to the original decision, with the Cardinals winning 32.

In another home game at Bedford Field, Princeton will face No. 12 Duke University (13) on Saturday, September 11 at noon.