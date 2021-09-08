Robert Kraft on Losing Patriots Hall of Famer Sam Cunningham: He Made a Huge Impact





Sam Cunningham, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2010, died Tuesday in Inglewood, California. He was 71. In a pronunciationPatriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft mourned the loss of former USC first-team All-American fullback and franchise rush leader as he praised the broken ground. We are deeply saddened to hear of another loss to the Patriots family this week and our hearts aches for the Sam Cunningham family and everyone who is mourning his passing today, the Krafts statement read. Sam Bam Cunningham was one of my favorite players in the 70’s and my sons all loved him. After purchasing the team in 1994, I was honored to welcome him to the team several times, recognize him as a 50-year-old team member, and again for his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. As much as I admired him as a player, my affection for him only grew after I spent time with him and learned more about him as a person. He made a huge impact both on and off the field and was loved by his teammates. As a Patriots Hall of Famer, Sam’s legacy and contributions will be forever preserved and celebrated, but today his loss is felt with a heavy heart. Cunningham was one of three Black starters in the USC backfield in 1970, in addition to falling back from Clarence Davis and quarterback Jimmy Jones, when the Trojans head coach Paul Bear Bryants defeated Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 42-21 in Birmingham. He would win a national championship in 1972 and score four touchdowns to set a modern Rose Bowl record. Cunningham was drafted overall as number 11 by the Patriots in 1973 and appeared in 107 games in nine NFL seasons. Cunningham, a 1978 Pro Bowl roster and member of the Patriots 50th anniversary team, finished his tenure with a total of 5,453 rushing yards, 1,905 receiving yards, and 49 touchdowns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.patspulpit.com/2021/9/7/22661600/robert-kraft-mourns-the-loss-of-new-england-patriots-hall-of-famer-sam-bam-cunningham The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos