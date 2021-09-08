CA confirms delayed start of domestic cricket, season starts September 22





Cricket Australia logo Melbourne [Australia]September 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Wednesday a delayed start to the domestic cricket schedule for 2021-22, with opening dates for South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania. Work is underway to finalize the dates and locations of the opening games for New South Wales and Victoria, given the current lockdowns and border restrictions. Further matches will be confirmed as soon as possible. These changes were made in response to public health, border restrictions, and their associated impacts. Cricket Australia will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, staff and officials, cricket fans and the wider community when navigating this coming summer. Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, Peter Roach, said in an official release: “As with all sports, we cannot rule out the possibility that at some point in the season we will face challenges posed by the global pandemic. The Lessons from the 2020-21 summer have prepared us well to be agile and adapt where necessary to deliver the best possible season for the players and fans.” “We thank the States and Territories for their support and understanding during this process and are excited to get the season started. We will work out further competitions in the coming weeks and announce them as soon as they are completed,” he added. . The domestic men’s season kicks off on September 22 with a Marsh One-Day Cup game between South Australia and Western Australia at Karen Rolton Oval. The Marsh Sheffield Shield season kicks off on September 24, with the same two sides going head-to-head at the same venue. Queensland then play Tasmania in the Marsh Sheffield Shield on September 28, followed by a Marsh Cup match on October 3, both at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The Women’s National Cricket League will now be played in full after the WBBL|07 season has concluded, with the first game scheduled for December 16 and the final on March 6. The full revised domestic schedules for the Marsh Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup and WNCL will be released in due course. (ANI)

