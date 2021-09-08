Ohio State football running back rotation may shorten

Ohio State brought back four exchanges to last week’s season opener in Minnesota.

It got them all on the field.

In their 45-31 win, the Buckeyes were divided between Marcus Crowley, TreVeyon Henderson, Master Teague and Miyan Williams |

But when they go into week 2, bringing an expected match-up against Oregon, the highest-ranked team on their schedule, coach Ryan Day said they would try to shorten the rotation.

Moving to this game is probably the goal, Day said.

Williams, a red shirt freshman who got the starting nod, led the team with nine carries, rushing to 125 yards and a touchdown, while veterans Teague and Crowley were close behind with six carries apiece. Henderson ran for 15 yards twice, and the true freshman showed himself to be a dynamic playmaker as a receiver when he turned a screen pass into a 70-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

A smaller rotation could give the running backs a chance to establish a rhythm more easily.

Still, a challenge for staff in arranging a pair of running backs to face much of the workload against the Ducks on Saturday will be the limited number of plays to be evaluated from the first game.

I can’t remember being in a game with so few plays, Day said.

As Minnesota milked the game clock, held 39 minutes and explosively scored their own attack, the Buckeyes ran just 48 plays. It was the least in a game since a 17-14 loss to Michigan State in late 2015. By comparison, they averaged nearly 75 games per game during Days’ first two seasons.