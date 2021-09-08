Djokovich, beware: tennis history is full of spoiled slams

In 2015, Roberta Vinci improbably ended Serena Williams’ bid for a Grand Slam at the US Open, calling it the best moment of my life.

Six years later, Vinci hasn’t changed his mind.

People remember me before the Serena match, and I really appreciate that, Vinci, 38, said in an interview Tuesday from her home in Milan. It still gives me great pleasure. They still ask me today how I could have beat her.

Tennis revolves around adversity: the newcomer shocking the veteran; the outsider who takes down the star. Rarely will a professional tournament go by without at least one surprise, but Vinci’s win was a real shock, and it was magnified by the setting and timing. It came on the biggest stage in tennis, Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the top-ranked Williams just two wins away from one of the greatest achievements in the sport.

Vinci was unseeded at the 2015 US Open at age 32 and had never won as much as a set against Williams in their previous matches. But her 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 semi-final victory is a reminder, as top-ranked Novak Djokovic is aiming for a Grand Slam in the same stadium this week, that nothing at this level can be taken for granted, especially with the pressure rose to new heights.