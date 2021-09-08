Sports
Djokovich, beware: tennis history is full of spoiled slams
In 2015, Roberta Vinci improbably ended Serena Williams’ bid for a Grand Slam at the US Open, calling it the best moment of my life.
Six years later, Vinci hasn’t changed his mind.
People remember me before the Serena match, and I really appreciate that, Vinci, 38, said in an interview Tuesday from her home in Milan. It still gives me great pleasure. They still ask me today how I could have beat her.
Tennis revolves around adversity: the newcomer shocking the veteran; the outsider who takes down the star. Rarely will a professional tournament go by without at least one surprise, but Vinci’s win was a real shock, and it was magnified by the setting and timing. It came on the biggest stage in tennis, Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the top-ranked Williams just two wins away from one of the greatest achievements in the sport.
Vinci was unseeded at the 2015 US Open at age 32 and had never won as much as a set against Williams in their previous matches. But her 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 semi-final victory is a reminder, as top-ranked Novak Djokovic is aiming for a Grand Slam in the same stadium this week, that nothing at this level can be taken for granted, especially with the pressure rose to new heights.
Spoilers lurk and they’ve thwarted the pursuit of Grand Slams at or near the final hurdle. Australian players Jack Crawford and Lew Hoad both came within one match of winning all four major singles titles in the same year. Crawford lost to British star Fred Perry in the US Championship final in 1933, before the term Grand Slam had gained much popularity in tennis. Hoad was defeated by Ken Rosewall, another Australian, in the 1956 US Championship final. Martina Navratilova, who won 74 singles matches, was upset in the 1984 Australian Open semifinals by 19-year-old Helena Sukova when the Australian Open was the last Grand Slam tournament on the calendar instead of the first.
I was more into playing Martina than the Grand Slam, Sukova said in an interview from her home in Prague on Tuesday. I was really a newcomer and so I really focused on my own game and improving my game and I wasn’t thinking about breaking any record or any record at all.
A big underdog, Sukova said her goal was to win five games in a set.
I had never won more than three in a set we played before, said Sukova. I lost the first set 6-1, but when I got five games in the second set, I looked at my coach and said, I’ve reached my goal!
She won that match 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 before losing to Chris Evert in the final. A tall player with great strength for the time, Sukova reached three more Grand Slam finals, but lost all three. She and her doubles partner, Jana Novotna, came within one game of a Grand Slam in 1990, but lost in the US Open final to Gigi Fernandez and Navratilova.
Consider that payback, but Sukova, now a practicing psychologist, said she wished she could go back and play those games with her newfound skills.
I think it would have made a difference if I had known what I know now about the ghost, I would have won more, she said. But it always is, once you are older you are wiser, but the body is not faster.
Unlike Sukova, Vinci was well aware of the tennis history at stake in 2015, and she believes the looming possibility of a Grand Slam helped her against Williams.
I think it played a big part in that match, Vinci said. Winning the US Open meant achieving an incredible goal for her, and I think the combination made her play with a lot of pressure.
Djokovic is unlikely to encounter anyone as unexpected as Vinci in the final rounds of the US Open, although he will face an Italian underdog in the quarter-finals: the massive-smashing Matteo Berrettini.
But Berrettini, 25, is the number 6 and an established threat who has already pushed Djokovic hard twice this year in Grand Slam tournaments before losing in the quarter-finals of the French Open on clay and the Wimbledon final on grass.
The hammer of tennis, Djokovic told Berrettini late Monday night, comparing the strength of his serve and forehand to that of Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion from Argentina. Perhaps it was just a coincidence that Del Potro, recovering from his last serious injury, visited the tournament grounds on Tuesday.
Besides Del Potro, he is probably the hardest hit on the serve and forehand, Djokovic said of Berrettini. When he serves well, which is his greatest weapon, he is strong. He is difficult on any surface to play against.
Dodge Berrettini’s bullets and Djokovic will likely face fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, the German who defeated him in the Olympic men’s singles semifinals and plays the best tennis of his career. Winning a possible match-up against Zverev would likely set up a duel with No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, a shock-absorbing hardcourt master from Russia, in the final.
Berrettini, Zverev and Medvedev, all great talents of the new generation, are not Djokovic’s usual rivals in the home stretch. Neither Rafael Nadal nor Roger Federer played in this US Open. But Berrettini, Zverev and Medvedev would certainly mean a decent 1-2-3 punch and a fitting challenge for Djokovic as he chases his crowning moment in New York.
Williams was in a similar spot in September 2015, already the most successful player of her time and a clear No. 1. Like Djokovic, she had already won four majors in a row, the so-called Serena Slam, but had passed the Grand Slam. win all four in the same calendar year. Djokovic also won four majors in a row in two seasons, from 2015 to 2016.
Only five players have completed the Grand Slam in singles: Don Budge in 1938, Maureen Connolly in 1953, Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969, Margaret Court in 1970 and Steffi Graf in 1988.
Williams put herself in a position to join the list by making a string of big breakaways at the 2015 Grand Slam tournaments, winning the French Open despite playing a lot of high fever and leaving her room (and in some cases her bed) left alone for her matches. In the Vinci match, Williams had won all 11 of her three-set majors in 2015, including a tough three-setter against her sister Venus in the quarterfinals.
It was a phenomenal run of brave, big-point tennis, but Williams’ luck ran out against Vinci, whose sharp-cut backhand, rhythm shifts and surprise strikes on the net were just the right mix to cheat Williams’ timing and mind.
Vinci also embraced the opportunity: She put her hand to her ear and screamed at the crowd after winning in one elaborate rally.
I didn’t start the race with the idea of winning, but I told myself to try because sometimes miracles happen, Vinci said on Tuesday. In the most tense moments, especially towards the end, I tried to think that on the other side of the field it was not Serena Williams, but just a person and just trying to hit the ball over the net as many times as possible.
She managed often enough to complete her comeback and reach her first and only Grand Slam final, losing to her friend and Italian compatriot Flavia Pennetta in straight sets.
Vinci, who retired in 2018, said she and Williams had never talked about their US Open match, but it’s clear they’ll both never forget it.
Serena lost more than anything at the Grand Slam, Navratilova told me the night of that upset. Still, Vinci had to finish it.
