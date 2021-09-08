Field hockey leads Merrimack College 2-1, improves to 2-0





The field hockey team (2-0-0) defeated the Merrimack College Warriors (0-0-4) by a score of 2-1 to conclude their opening weekend homestand. The Bears dominated offensively throughout the game, beating the Warriors 23-2 and putting 18 of those shots on target, but Merrimack’s firm defensive approach kept the game close. Brown had a slow start after the Warriors took advantage of a quick tip from a cross to the net in the 18th minute of the game. But this would be the last shot goalkeeper Jodi Brine 23 and the Bears would allow for the remainder of the game. Bruno built momentum in the second half with a dominant midfield presence from captain Dani Van Rootselaar 22 as she continued to push through the Warrior defense with a match high 11 shots to the net. Brown fired eight shots in the third quarter and finally broke through with an equalizing goal in the 39th minute from a corner attempt. Midfielder Lindsey Ross 23 placed a ball to Mikayla Walsh 25, who touched a pass to Rothkopf 25 and shot from the top of the circle to make the game 1-1. Rothkopf said all the shots, including her own goal, can be attributed to the change in pace the Bears brought onto the field in the second half. This was an important win, we showed how strong we came from behind, said Rothkopf. We played quickly and took chances after our frustrations in the first half. The Bears scored five more shots in the final three minutes of the period and kept their foot on the gas. Bruno came out 53 minutes into the game and Walsh made her presence known again as she helped a ball to the front of the goal, where midfielder Emma Rosen 22 slammed it past the goalkeeper. This gave the Bears a 2-1 lead that the Warriors couldn’t move for the rest of the game. The team dynamics are different this year due to the absence of a season, Rootselaar said, because the majority of the team is still experiencing the collegiate experience. I think this year’s success depends more than all previous years on leading by example, Rootselaar said. Half of the team is inexperienced and doesn’t know what it’s like to play a game. The more we play like this, the better our team chemistry will stay. Head Coach Jill Reeves said the team’s mixed experience allows more room for in-game improvements, leading to the second half of the momentum. We’re a passing team, Reeves said. The second half everything clicked and the fluidity of our game showed in the finished passes and taking advantage of our looks that weren’t there in the first half. We rushed our glances at first, which was an easy correction to make, allowing us to see a difference in energy. Brown’s unbeaten start to the 2021 season has sparked excitement among hockey players, including midfielder Ana Claire Piacentini 23. Our team culture is so positive right now, and I know that’s a cliché, Piacentini said. We wanted it so much more in the second half, but the crowd really impresses. This was our opening weekend and both Brown Athletics and the surrounding Brown community coming out to support us is really all we could ask for. The Bears return to action on Friday, September 10, with a home game against cross-border rival Bryant University. Faceoff is at 4 p.m. and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

