Commonwealth Games 2022: How to get tickets, where are the games held and what events are included?





Commonwealth Games 2022: How to get tickets, where the games are held and what events are included. (Photo credit: SNS Group/Bill Murray) While the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are over, it's worth remembering that the Commonwealth Games are only a year away. Where are the next Olympics? This is where the 2024, 2028 and 2032 Olympics will… The event is held every four years and thousands of athletes compete in 19 different sports over 11 days, with each athlete coming from countries within the Commonwealth to compete in various sports and parasports. Unlike the Olympics however, with Team GB competing at record pace and collecting medals this year, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and their athletes will compete as individual teams in the Commonwealth Games. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games, how to get tickets to the international sporting event, and more. When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? The games will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 in 2022. The events will take place in a variety of venues across the West Midlands, with matches in Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Leamington Spa, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Cannock Chase. While the football stadium housing Birmingham's football team, Aston Villa, was expected to be one of the featured venues of the Commonwealth Games, such as the Edgbaston Stadium and the National Exhibition Center (NEC), the site was excluded in 2019 due to the previous fall of the 2022 football season after the 2022 World Cup. It is the first time in 20 years that the event has been held in England, with the 2002 games in Manchester. However, it has only been seven years since the games were held in Scotland as the city of Glasgow won the election to be the host city in 2014. The last Commonwealth Games took place in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018. Where can I get tickets for the Commonwealth Games 2022? The first ticket ballots for the event became available to those living in the West Midlands on Wednesday 14 July. Residents living near the events have been given the opportunity to schedule their matches and request tickets prior to the main vote. Most tickets became available on September 8, when the Birmingham Commonwealth Games main vote will allow people from every region to register to attend the games. The mood is not first come, first served, with tickets to various events divided into sessions, including finals and medal ceremonies. Sessions have ticket limits of 4, 8 or 10 tickets per application and different ticket prices. Ticket prices start at 8 for under 16s and from 15 for adults, with 22 tickets for each individual sports session including medal sessions and the opening and closing ceremonies. What events are included in the Commonwealth Games? During the games, 19 different sports will take place, in addition to the largest parasport program ever in the history of the games. The sports that will take place are: athletics and para-athletics, badminton, basketball 3×3, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket T20, cycling, diving, gymnastics, hockey, judo, lawn and para-lawn bowls, korfball, para-powerlifting, rugby sevens, squash, swimming and paraswimming, table tennis and para table tennis, triathlon and paratriathlon, weightlifting and wrestling. How can I watch the Commonwealth Games? Although it's too far in advance for a TV schedule, the BBC has been confirmed to have the exclusive rights to show the Commonwealth Games. This means viewers can access a variety of events through the various BBC channels available, while also streaming online through the BBC iPlayer service.

