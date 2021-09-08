Sports
White Sox: Lucas Giolito confident; Eloy Jimenez hopefully OK
Tony LaRussa didn’t mind being back at Oakland Coliseum at all.
Many fond memories, said the winner of 798 games and one World Series as athletic manager from 1986 to 1995.
But when the White Sox opened a three-game run with a 6-3 win against the desperate Ash with an untested right-hander Jimmy Lambert, who took the win after playing five innings and giving up one run and three hits in his third career start, La Russa had rotational issues in his head.
Lance Lynn, on the list injured with inflammation in his right knee, gets bullpen work in Oakland while Carlos Rodon skips another turn due to shoulder fatigue and pain. Lucas Giolito, on the IL with a strained left hamstring, threw hard off flat ground on Tuesday and felt really good.
All three could be back in rotation anytime soon, but that’s easy for us to say.
Our rotation was such an anchor, La Russa said.
Giolito has his own Colosseum memories. Last postseason, he held out and delivered seven dominant innings as the Sox took a 1-0 lead in a best-of-three series. Unfortunately, that’s where the good times ended.
I feel like that was a winable series for us, and it just didn’t work out, he said. The Ash played very well. [Closer Liam] Hendriks really well played. Now he’s on our team, which is handy.
It was very nice to be in the play-offs, [but we] didn’t get what we wanted. Going out in the first round is no fun. It’s just kind of motivation for this year.
In that regard, Giolito is confident in his availability for the rest of the road.
Ill have a chunk of starts for the playoffs, he said. It’s not like I just go in out of nowhere.
He’s pretty sure the rotation will be good too.
I think the injuries we have are good that we have them now and not in three weeks, he said. It gives us time to do everything we need to do, and hopefully everyone is back and we feel really strong for the play-offs.
that was scary
A hard foul ball from ‘s bat Andrew Vaughn in the second inning skipped the warning lane for the Sox dugout and batted Eloy Jimenez at his right knee. Jimenez, who missed the first 99 games while recovering from a torn pectoral tendon, fell to the floor of the dugout in pain for 40 seconds before sitting up. He returned to the game but left in the fifth with a bruised right knee. He is day to day.
Still finding out
A few days after Hendriks called a major division leader the worst thing you can have is because it’s easy for a team to give up if Jose Abreuc admitted that in 2020 the Sox are recoiling at La Russa at the idea that it could be a problem for this team.
We’ve really had, what, [only] a few series we were swept in? he said. I think that’s a consequence of how committed the club has been to each series, and that’s what we need to do the last 20-plus games we’ve got. There are still a number of victories to be won. … [But] we haven’t really opened the door for anyone.
