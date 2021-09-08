Afghanistan Cricket Board Awaits Report From Taliban On Fate Of Women’s Game – World





Afghan cricket leaders are still awaiting instructions from the country’s new Taliban government on the future of women’s football and are not anticipating an early decision, a top cricket official said. Reuters. The Taliban appointed a new government on Tuesday, three weeks after coming to power when the Western-backed government collapsed following the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops. When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to go to school and women were banned from work and education. So far, we have no news from the government, Hamid Shinwari, chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), said in a telephone interview. The future is determined by the new government. We are still in a state of emergency in the country. When we reach a normal state, that decision will be made. The Afghan women’s squad was quietly disbanded for security concerns a few years after its founding in 2010, but the ACB revived the team last year, contracting 25 players. The ACB’s popular girls’ program has already been paused, Shinwari said, but men’s cricket is allowed to continue. So far, the message we have received is a support for the game, he added. [For the] last two weeks i tried [to] our mission to convey to the authorities and government officials how this game can contribute and it has paid off. We have not encountered any obstacles so far. Cricket’s popularity has skyrocketed in Afghanistan and players like spinner Rashid Khan have become big names in Twenty20 competitions in the cricket world. Sport, especially cricket, can significantly boost revenues in the country, spread positivity and even create qualified workforces, Shinwari said. It is important that the new government understands the importance of cricket. The men’s team will compete in the Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman in October-November, before making a one-off test through Australia. The ACB also plans to host a T20 tri-series ahead of the World Cup, involving Australia and the West Indies. They (Australia and West Indies) want it in the UAE to help their World Cup preparations. But the UAE also hosts the Indian Premier League. We’re trying to finalize the location, Shinwari said. The ACB wants to hold its World Cup training camp in the UAE or Qatar so that head coach Lance Klusener and bowling coach Shaun Tait can join the squad. The team has played their “home” matches mainly in India and the UAE in recent years, but if the Taliban recognize the game’s potential, Shinwari is hopeful that they will be able to host international matches in Afghanistan. We are grateful to those countries, but sometimes we face challenges hosting them outdoors, he added. We want to invite international teams to play in Afghanistan, which will give our economy a big boost. We have very good stadiums in three regions of Kandahar, Nangarhar and Kabul. Alu Khel (near Kabul) could be the first to host international cricket in the country.

