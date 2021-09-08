Sports
HS roundup: C-NS field hockey keeps winning streak going
The girls’ hockey team of Cicero-North Syracuse took a 5-0 victory over Rome Free Academy in a non-league game on Tuesday.
The win was the Northstars’ third in a row this season, extending their winning streak to 17 games, of which there were 14 last season.
Once again, our girls have put a tremendous amount of time and effort into the off-season, said Cicero-North Syracuse coach Patrick Kennedy. The work ethic is just amazing to watch. The returnees are very focused this year on picking up where they left off last year. They feel like they have some unfinished business so to speak. This is a close-knit group that loves to practice and play together. Team chemistry can go a long way. And had fun!
The powerful Northstars offense has already scored 21 goals in their first three games. Against the black knights, Gabby Wameling and Gabriella Pauline scored two goals each time Christina Wagner added one goal and three assists. This trio led the Northstars in scoring.
We expect to see their names among the scoring leaders when our leaders are posted in the field hockey stats on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Baldwinsville 2, PSLA @ Fowler 1
The #3-ranked Bees opened their 2021 season in dramatic fashion with a goal for the Falcons. Aidan Stan scored first for Baldwinsville and he later assisted in the winning goal by Gregory Ramin.
I am Adbirahanan had the only goal for PSLA @ Fowler (0-1).
Cicero-North Syracuse 1, West Genesee 0
After two successful weekend tournaments, the #4-ranked Northstars ranked #2-ranked and previously undefeated West Genesee in this SCAC league game.
Sean Graves scored the only goal in the first half for Cicero-North Syracuse (2-0-1).
Girls Soccer
Liverpool 1, Westhill 0
the warriors Alexa Marsh scored the games lone goal from an assist from Mia Wright in the first half standing up for game winner in the non-league game.
Margaret Tifft recorded three saves in leading number 5 ranked Liverpool (1-1) defense to the shutout.
Girls Volleyball
West Genesee 3, Westhill 1
The Wildcats started their 2021 season with an out-of-competition win, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23 at Westhill.
Cameron Rosenthal registered 16 kills while Colleen Barry had 11 digs and Olivia Snyder had 14 digs and 25 assists in the win.
Boys Golf
Christian Brothers Academy 207, Skaneateles 233
The Brothers won the clash of undefeated teams led by Joe Nicholson and Luke Snyder, each having a 39 shots for CBA (3-0).
Shawn Luce led Skaneateles (2-1) with a 41.
Baldwinsville 187, Liverpool 238
The Bees won their fourth straight game of the season in the SCAC game.
Austin McClintic earned medalists with a 34, while Aidan Boer shot a 35 and Nate MacGregor had a 36 for Baldwinsville.
Sources
2/ https://www.syracuse.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/hs-roundup-c-ns-field-hockey-keeps-win-streak-going.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]