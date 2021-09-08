EDITORIAL | Paralympics do the impossible and show that sport can change lives

~~

There was the table tennis player who, without both arms, used his mouth to handle his racket. There was the archer who used his legs to shoot arrows. Then there were the athletes with artificial arms and legs, and wheelchair-bound athletes who could only use parts of their bodies, who gave their all in the competition. These brave individuals showed the limitless potential and creativity of people with disabilities.

The curtain has fallen for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It was unfortunate that, with no sign that the COVID-19 pandemic was abating, the Paralympic Games had to be held without live spectators, as was the case with the Olympics of Tokyo that preceded it.

Nevertheless, the Japanese home team was able to win a total of 51 medals, including 13 golds, helping to shake off the pervasive mood of gloom that plagues Japanese society. All participants deserve applause for the excitement and heated competition they brought to all the events as we watched on our televisions with enthusiasm and fascination.

At the opening ceremony on August 24, Andrew Parsons, chairman of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC), stated with apparent passion:

You are the best of mankind and the only one who can decide who and what you are.

You are great. You choose to be the greatest in whatever the plan is.

This is the power of sport to transform lives and communities. Change starts with sport.

And the Tokyo Paralympic Games have certainly proved him right.

Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee at the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympic Games at the new National Stadium in Tokyo, September 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Moving more than the Olympics

Surprisingly, the thrilling medal rush of the Olympics seems like a distant memory. It’s hard to imagine anything that can beat the vivid impressions the Paralympic athletes left behind during the 13 days of the Games, starting with the opening ceremony.

Some of these athletes are disabled from birth. Others have lived with deep disappointment after becoming disabled at some point in their lives. At the Paralympics, however, we encountered no compassionate people. All participants were true athletes brimming with vitality and determined to use the physical features they had to fully express their identity.

There were also scenes that would remain etched in our memories. One was watching swimmers Keiichi Kimura and Uchu Tomita finish first and second respectively in the Men’s 100m Butterfly (S11 class; visually impaired) on September 3, then hugged each other as tears rolled down their cheeks. The two are rivals in the pool, but good friends outside.

The two have been competing for the honor of being the best in the world for several years now, with Kimura currently holding the world record. Kimura was well aware of how he was being pushed to perform better by his fierce rivalry with Tomita when he said I will not settle for less than gold.

After the race in which he won his first gold medal at three Paralympic Games, Kimura expressed his appreciation to Tomita and said: I could have done my best unless Uchu-san was there.

Tomita, in his first Paralympic Games at the age of 32, won a silver medal in the men’s 400-meter freestyle on August 26. (He also finished third in the 200-meter medley in the first half of the Games.) That first silver medal gave him the greatest satisfaction.

I thought maybe I wouldn’t have what it takes as a competitor, he said. But when I won my first medal, I thought to myself, maybe you were disabled for the moment.

It was all for today, he decided.

Those were words that could only be uttered by someone who had fought to be the best of the best, a drama that transcended who won and who lost.

And how can we forget how, during the live broadcast of the Kimura-Tomita showdown, the announcer and analyst were so moved that they, too, burst into tears. No doubt many people who watched the scene on television did the same. It was visible proof of the dynamic and profound nature of the Paralympic competition.

The superstar of the Paralympics is undoubtedly the men’s long jumper Markus Rehm (T64 class; artificial leg, functional limitation). Known as the Blade Jumper, the German phenom was rejected his call to participate in the regular Olympics.

Still, he had won gold medals at three consecutive Paralympic Games and his best jump of 8.18 meters was close to the Olympic record of 8.90 set by Bob Beamon at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. After he finished jumping, Rehm was interviewed by Japanese journalists for over an hour.

In three years’ time, I will remain active in preparation for the Paris Games so that the individuality of Paralympic athletes is even more widely recognized, Rehm noted.

Rehm’s continued efforts to compete in the regular Olympics are certainly not due to any disdain from the Paralympics on his part, but rather his enthusiasm for increasing the prestige of para-athletes. He wants people to recognize that there is no barrier separating disabled and healthy athletes, only recognizing each person for their individual differences.

That’s the way we should think.

Japan vs. the Russian Paralympic Committee in a men’s sitting volleyball match on August 27, 2021. Tetsuo Minakawa of Japan in action. (REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

A sports festival that is here to stay

Amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, there was relentless criticism that questioned the decision to continue with the Paralympics and questioned its significance. But that’s not the question we should be asking.

Rather, the question should be how we respond to the message from the Paralympic athletes, and how society will change as a result. Since Japan has chosen to host the Games, each Japanese person has a responsibility to consider the inherent significance of the event.

We must seize this opportunity to deepen the debate in society as a whole and to develop the assets left to us by the Summer Games. After all, the Olympic and Paralympic Games are not just a passing festival.

The philosophy of the Paralympics is: don’t count what you’ve lost. Just make the most of what you have left.

Japan proved it was able to hold a successful Paralympic Games without succumbing to the specter of the COVID-19 epidemic. Now we need to show it was worth it, and make the Paralympic Games a powerful impetus to transform society.

If luck smiles, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will one day return to Japan as one event, and we may be even more moved than we were at these Tokyo Summer Games.

We sincerely hope that the next generation will pick up the baton and continue to share its enthusiasm for the Olympic movement.

Author: Editorial Board, The Sankei Shimbun