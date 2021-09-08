Reds vs. Cubs – Game Recap – September 7, 2021

CHICAGO — Wade Miley was great, and Kyle Farmer made a few clutch plays. Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos had some big swings.

They all came on a night when Cincinnati desperately needed a win.

Miley threw seven effective innings, Castellanos homered and the Reds cooled the Chicago Cubs with a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Cincinnati had dropped seven out of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. It started the day one game back from San Diego for the second wild card.

We needed that as a team, Miley said. We’ve been bickering a bit lately.

The Reds came back behind Miley (12-5), who had one of his worst performances in an impressive season. The veteran lefthander gave up one run and five hits, struckout eight and walked no batter.

Miley, who last week scored five runs and 12 hits in four innings in a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, improved to 6-1 with a 2.67 ERA in his last 11 starts.

He did what he’s been doing all year, said manager David Bell.

Willson Contreras, Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, which had won a season-high seven in a row. Happ, who finished with three hits, is hitting .367 (33 for 90) in his last 24 games.

We were there to the end, said bench coach Andy Green, who leads the Cubs while manager David Ross is away from the team following a positive COVID-19 test.

The Reds held on to a 2-1 lead before batting in two runs in the eighth. India, who homered in the first, doubled and scored on Mike Moustakas’ two-out single off Manuel Rodrguez. Farmer tackled another RBI single.

Ortega and Happ made contact with Michael Lorenzen in the bottom half, but Mychal Givens worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Just before Happ’s 20th homer, Farmer robbed Frank Schwindel of a hit as the shortstop walked back into short midfield for a great catch.

That was incredible, India said.

It reminded Farmer of a tragic moment in his college career at the University of Georgia when outfielders Johnathan Taylor and Zach Cone collided in 2011 in a line drive against the state of Florida.

Farmer, 31, said Taylor has been paralyzed from the neck down since the play.

I grew up with JT and Zach since we were 10, so I know them very well, Farmer said. So that game there means a lot to make. I overcame a big step there mentally. It was physically and mentally tough.

India drove Adrian Sampson’s third throw in the stands at center for his fifth lead-off homer and number 19 overall in his first big league season. After Tyler Naquin bounced to third, Castellanos connected for his 27th homer.

India’s homer traveled an estimated 422 feet, and Castellanos’ drive went even further at 446 feet, landing on a green roof in the middle. But then Sampson (0-2) calmed down nicely and gave up six hits over a season-high five innings in his second start of the year.

They just jumped early on some fields, but I thought I limited the damage after that, Sampson said.

The Cubs got one back on Contreras’ 18th homer, a two-out drive to center left in the third. They nearly tied the score in the sixth, but the Reds caught a break.

With two outs and Happ in first place, Patrick Wisdom’s drive to left-center was lost in the ivy for a ground-rule double. That meant Happ had to move back to third place and Matt Duffy tapped back to Miley for the last in the inning.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: OR Jesse Winker (intercostal tension) had to slow down for a day or two after feeling something, according to Bell. But the All-Star slugger could appear in some minor league games within a week. It’s really the last step. It’s just being able to swing, take full swings, Bell said. That’s a big step with that injury.

Cubs: RF Jason Heyward was scratched by right hamstring cramp. Wisdom moved from side to side with Heyward out and Alfonso Rivas coming in left in the lineup. … BY Michael Hermosillo is struggling with left forearm pain. He came in as pinch-runner in the ninth. … Green said INF Nico Hoerner (right oblique trunk) is doing well after Monday’s training. He still has a few hurdles to overcome before I think the medical staff will feel good about being back in a competitive environment, Green said.

NEXT ONE

Right-handers Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.17 ERA) and Alec Mills (6-6, 4.25) pitch in the series final on Wednesday. Gutierrez has dropped his last two starts for Cincinnati, giving up eight earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. Mills is 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA over his last six appearances for Chicago.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

