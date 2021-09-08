Hampshire hockey loses defensive debut

NORTHFIELD It may not have been the result the Hampshire Regional hockey team hoped for in the season opener against Pioneer, but it was an encouraging start to a program that began just a year ago.

A first quarter goal from Pioneers Riley Thayer was the only shot for either team to find its way to the back of the cage as the Panthers came off with a 1-0 win.

The score did not indicate how the Raiders could control the ball and keep the pressure on the Panthers defense.

I’m happy with how we played, said Hampshire coach Deena Lashway. I feel like we dominated the game, but we couldn’t bring it together in the circle. Well work on that. I’m really hopeful for the rest of the season after seeing this game.

It was a defensive battle for the entire 60 minutes, with Pioneer getting just three shots on target while Hampshire only managed to get one. The Raiders had a shot to even the game late in the fourth quarter, but Silvia Basteks’ shot clattered off the left post.

Olivia Labrie came in defeat with two saves on target.

Smith Academy 5, Southwick 0 It was an impressive start to the season for new coach Judy Strong and the Falcons.

Charlotte Hennings and Makena Valentine each scored two goals to help the Smith Academy clear Southwick.

[Hennings] had great stick skills in the circle, said Strong, the former Olympian. And a nice overflow from Makena Valentine on the second goal. Cat Kokoski, Bailey McCoy, Elena Baranoski, Amanda Novak and [Valentine] closed the middle of the field and distributed the ball nicely in the attack.

Kokoski had the other score for the Falcons, who were leading 2-0 at halftime.

Hadley Szynal made three saves to pick up the shutout in the Smith Academy net.

FC Tech 2, Belchertown 1 Belchertowns Abigail Olden tied the game with a goal early in the fourth quarter, but a visiting Franklin Tech got a late count from Kaitlin Trudeau to take a 2-1 win.

Belchertown keeper Eliza Rothstein made five saves and the Orioles had a 16-5 lead in penalty corners.

Holyoke 3, Palmer 0 Have a day, Samantha Brennan.

Holyoke’s sniper netted all three goals and lifted the Purple Knights to a season-opening 3-0 win over Palmer on Tuesday. Gracie Chesmore provided a couple of assists and Brenna Murphy also assisted in a goal for Holyoke.

girls soccer

Hopkins 6, Gateway 1 Anna Dyjah buried a few goals to help the Golden Hawks open with a win.

Mary Styspeck, Helen Vissas, Sadie Cyr and Alayna Bailey also found the back of the net in the win. Tia Fyden and Daisy Venditti had two assists each and Lily Ellia made three saves.

Gateways Emersyn Carpenter scored for the Gators.

Amherst 2, Frontier 1 A few first-half goals for the Hurricanes proved to make all the difference, and Amherst opened the 2021 season on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over host Redhawks.

Maddie Hockman had both hurricane targets, with Eleanor Jacoby providing an assist.

Makayla Santos had Frontiers on strike, assisted by Alena Maes-Polan.

Frontiers CC Green and Cadince Wells-Robinson made nine saves in the loss, while Amherst goalkeeper Lily Gleason made seven.

I thought both teams were working hard and it was a solid game for the first of the season, said new Amherst coach Don Fraser.

Mahar 2, Easthampton 1 Astha Bernard scored the eventual winning goal in the second half and helped the receiving Senators open the season with a win.

Bernard broke a 1-1 tie with an assist from Natalie Apteker. Sienna Moore opened the score in the first half, with Bernard noting the assist. Easthampton tied the score four minutes later with a goal from Grace Downer.

Girls Volleyball

Easthampton 3, Belchertown 0 Marlina Devine put down six kills, while Rina Damon and Kayley Downie each added five kills to lift the Eagles to a 2513, 25-13, 25-18 sweep on Tuesday.

Skylar Raskevitz ran up and down the defense with 11 digs and Easthampton setter Delima Fournier provided 19 assists.

Boys soccer

Hopkins 4, Renaissance 0 The Golden Hawks led 1-0 at halftime, but scored three goals in the second half and won 4-0 against the Schmid League in Hadley on Tuesday.

Alex West had the first attack in the 21st minute, set up by an assist from Teddy Cyr.

Patrick Fitzgibbons opened the second half with a score in the 46th minute from a Cyr dish, followed by an unassisted goal from Cyr. Fitzgibbons completed the score in the 61st minute.

Gallo O’Connell put in four shots for Hopkins.

PVCICS 3, War 1 Teddy Scott, Abram Speek and Grahm Arguin all found the back of the net on Tuesday to help the Dragons win a season-opening 3-1 win over Ware.

Speek assisted on Arguin’s goal.

In goal, Speek made three saves in the first half and Gavin Gilburg one save in the second half.

Were Owen McKeever counted for his side.

Belchertown 3, Amherst 0 Dominic Mancuso found the net and provided an assist, as the Orioles opened the season with a home win. Kaden Houle and Hunter LePage each scored a goal. Carson Boscher and Shay ONeil each provided an assist for Belchertown.

Jacob Chaisson stopped three shots to keep a clean sheet.

The Orioles defeated Amherst 16-3.

Gateway 3, Taconic 2 Landon Richards scored the Gatorsgame winner in the 88th minute at Ryan Morin’s Berkshire Community College.

Ayden Audet managed to clear a corner in the eighth minute to give Gateway the lead. Shane Cooper converted a penalty in the 46th minute.

Gateways Preston Coffey saved eight shots.