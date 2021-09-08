Faster, higher, stronger together – Milford-Orange Times

By Jennifer Ju

Facing ourselves



The sooner, the more, the braver; Faster higher stronger.

The motto of the Olympic Games since 1894 embodies the spirit of this international sporting event, which has been taking place for centuries. But does racial bias hinder the extent to which athletes can pursue these goals?

This summer the Tokyo Olympics took place. As with most Olympics, there were controversies. One controversy involved the recent comments of a reporter from the Greek state television channel ERT, who, when asked about South Korean table tennis players, said their eyes are so narrow, I don’t understand how they can see the ball going back and forth. .

Comments like this aren’t that uncommon outside of the Olympics, with slander like Hey, can you even see the scoreboard with those eyes? hurled at athletes such as basketball player Jeremy Lin.

In addition to being emotionally hurtful, these racial stereotypes are also detrimental to the success of athletes. Many athletes share their personal struggles with overcoming racial stereotypes. When Lin was asked why he wasn’t offered a scholarship from a Pac-10 (now Pac-12) school, despite captaining his Palo Alto high school team for a California state title, or why no team chose Lin in the 2010 NBA draft despite his success as a college athlete, he replied, I think the obvious thing in my mind is that I was an Asian American. I think that was a threshold.

He and other athletes allude to the barriers that minorities in the sport face when viewed through the lens of preconceived ideas rather than their proven track record and ability.

Numerous studies support the existence of extensive explicit and implicit racial bias in sports and beyond. Law professor and author Jonathan Kahn describes implicit bias as the mental recognition or construction of a social group, the association of a stereotype with that group, and the layering of a positive or negative association or attitude on top of that stereotype.

Implicit bias is usually unconscious or unintentional, yet can have a widespread ripple effect not only for athletes, but also for coaches, recruiters, umpires, broadcasters and the leagues themselves, affecting not only the players but also the outcome of the games. and competitions. The NBA and the NFL are among the sports leagues whose biases have been investigated, and steps are being taken to rectify this.

Even if the intent is harmless or complementary, bias can still be harmful. Look at the ways Asian athletes’ bodies are often discussed in the media. Adjectives such as small, fragile, small and willow are used to describe many Asian athletes. This is an exaggerated generalization of a racial group, which, like any other, has members that vary in body shape and size. Focusing on athletes’ bodies in this way also takes the spotlight away from the arduous years of sacrifice, focus and training they’ve devoted to achieving this level of performance.

Bias is also present in the arts, including dance. Misty Copeland, a famous ballerina who made history as the first black principal dancer of the American Ballet Theaters, was the only black ballerina at ABT for the first 10 years. She shares her experience of being criticized for being too muscular or for the size of certain body parts. She also speaks out about the continued use of blackface in ballet performances around the world and the need for greater racial inclusivity.

Copeland continues to advocate for social justice, saying in an interview for Yahoo Finance: This has been my life’s work as a dancer, speaking about racism in the world and in ballet, speaking about the lack of diversity.

Stanley Thangaraj, an anthropologist, author and former athlete and coach, told NBC News: This is one of the crucial ways racism works by creating these different terms of humanity and ability. He then describes the scope of racial prejudice as both institutional and individual. For better or worse, what we think about ourselves and others helps shape reality, both now and in the future.

We need to reexamine the beliefs and assumptions of how things should be and be. We need to re-evaluate how we see ourselves and others, and be aware that each of us has an implicit and explicit bias. When we do our best to broaden our perspective and see each person clearly and without bias, we are more likely to reach our full potential.

Can we really go faster, higher, stronger if we carry the burden of racism and prejudice like a millstone around our necks? This year, the International Olympic Committee changed its motto to Faster, Higher, Stronger Together. Hopefully, this is just one of many steps towards a more equitable, inclusive and fair arena, not just in sport, but in the rest of life.

Jennifer Ju, MD is a physician who graduated from Brown University’s family medicine residency program. She is also an actor and writer who has performed in several theaters across the state and whose plays have been produced locally. Ju has also taught numerous online and in-person workshops on mindfulness, health, and wellness for parents and children, as well as pre-K-12 educators in New Haven and Fairfield counties.