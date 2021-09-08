16 aspiring cricketers in six states were scammed into paying money to get selected: police





At least 16 aspiring cricketers in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Rajasthan were reportedly defrauded into paying lakhs in exchange for a spot on teams playing domestic, state and other BCCI-accredited cricket tournaments, an investigation by the Economic Offenses (EOW)) wing of the Gurgaon Police Force has revealed. The payments were allegedly made to directors of a sports management company on Sohna Road.

The accused Ashutosh Bora, Chitra Bora and Nitin Jha were arrested Saturday from the Le Meridien hotel in Gurgaon after an aspiring cricketer, Anshul Raj, a resident of New Palam Vihar, lodged a complaint at the Sector 50 police station on Aug. he alleged that the accused cheated him of Rs 10 lakh after promising his selection in a state cricket team. Police said the probe found that the accused with a similar modus operandi had taken Rs 30 lakh from a victim in Mumbai, promising him a spot in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the Indian Premier League. In April this year, an FIR was registered in Mumbai in connection with the case. A police officer familiar with the investigation, asking for anonymity, said: “The preliminary investigation has revealed that at least 16 victims in various states have been targeted. Some have yet to make official complaints. The accused targeted gullible aspirants. cricketers by boasting of ties to several big names in cricket and state associations, selling the victims’ dreams of playing for the national cricket team, posting pictures of eminent cricket personalities on social media to lure the victims and often told them they were looking for talent, so far two FIRs have been registered against them. The Indian Express had previously reported that the accused had given a forged letter from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) to the complainant, Anshul Raj, informing him that he had been selected to represent the state under-23 team for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy as guest player. The report further stated that the offer was conditional on paying Rs 10 lakh. Raj’s family had borrowed money to fulfill his dream of representing the country. He was taken to Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim for tournaments and also given a cricket uniform. But he was not allowed to play.

