Why Henry To’o To’o, Jameson Williams Transferred

Alabama footballlinebacker Henry To’o To’o didn’t have to think twice before answering why he was switching to the Crimson Tide.

In fact, the answer was simple: Coach Nick Saban.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Coach Saban?” To’o To’o said when he first spoke to local reporters on Tuesday. “And the culture. The guys here, how much they want to win. It’s just a blessing for me to be here.”

To’o To’o was one of the best transfers available in the portal this past season. He had 76 tackles in his sophomore season with Tennessee.

Jameson Williams, an Ohio State recipient, was another top player on the transfer portal. Alabama also added him.

Williams also spoke to local reporters for the first time on Tuesday, saying Alabama was his second-choice coming out of high school behind the Buckeyes.

“I wasn’t doing well, so I ended up in the transfer portal and you see what happened: I just got into Alabama and played for Coach Saban,” Williams said. “In the end, they say that good things always come back.