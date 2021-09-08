Sisters Michelle and Carissa Vittese take over technical staff

Carissa Vittese recalls a moment from her junior year on the Camden Catholic High School hockey team when an opponent scored and her sister, Michelle, a senior on the team, yelled at her, That’s your girl! and get better!.

The girl turned out to be Michelle’s brand. That was in 2007, and the sisters can laugh about it now.

Though squabbles were part of their sibling rivalry, field hockey helped the Vittese sisters develop a competitive nature that allowed them to succeed in the sporting world and rise through the ranks as players and coaches.

After Susan Ciufo-Bennett resigned as Temples hockey coach this summer, Michelle took over as interim head coach in August, with Carissa as an assistant.

Every time you take a new journey, it’s very important to have people in your corner who you trust and who hold you accountable and stay true to your values, said Michelle.

Coming off an 8-10 season, the Owls take a 3-1 record in Sunday’s game at Fairfield.

Long before the two sisters were at Howarth Field, Michelle and Carissa were wearing skates and dribbling in the driveway of their Cherry Hill home with younger sister Tara. Their father, Mark, who grew up playing street hockey, also had them enroll in a recreational league.

But it wasn’t until a round of Styrofoam stick hockey in gym class at Rosa Middle School that a teacher said to Michelle, Oh my gosh, you should be playing for the high school team.

Michelle traded in her skates for cleats at the time and her two sisters followed their role model.

Whatever Michelle did, Tara and I just wanted to do, said Carissa. We were super competitive growing up.

Michelle and Carissa played together for two seasons at Camden Catholic and helped the Fighting Irish to a South Jersey Group II title in 2007.

I remember my high school experience being very rewarding and super valuable, said Michelle. When it comes to hockey, I remember coming a long way in the state tournament and being able to just do it with my friends and my sister.

Michelle thought high school would be the last time she competed with her sister. But Carissa and Tara later followed in the footsteps of their oldest sisters and played in Virginia.

I think that made my decision about where to go to school easier, Carissa said. UVA already felt like home because Michelle was there.

In Virginia, Marissa was an All-American three times. While Carissa was a freshman, she still played in 19 games and had 12 starts with her sister on the field.

Carissa, who scored six goals in her sophomore season, knew it was her time to take over, while Michelle spent the 2011 season in a red shirt to compete with the US national team.

When she made that team, it was kind of like that’s where I really want to be, said Carissa. I want to make this team with Michelle and be on the US team with her.

After missing out on the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, in 2017 Carissa made the national team and played in the Pan American Cup.

I wanted that same experience that [Michelle] had always talked about how great it was and how great it was, said Carissa. I wanted to be part of it with her.

All three sisters competed together when Tara graduated from Virginia in 2018 and joined the national team.

It has strengthened and matured us, said Michelle. That kind of honor and just knowing that you’re going to be a part of this, exactly the level you’re at and knowing that you’re going to do this. Then, also to have your sisters around means everything.

By the end of the 2018 season, Michelle and Carissa had a new perspective on the game and were ready to take those experiences into coaching.

Carissa joined the Owls program in 2015 as a graduate assistant while completing her master’s degree at Temple. Michelle was brought in by Ciufo-Bennett in 2019 as an assistant coach.

They hope that their sister will take over the dynamics of the Owls program and create a family atmosphere.

It’s important for them to see that we interact and respect each other while also challenging each other, Carissa said. This is a positive sign of good leadership and honest conversations.

With the encouragement of their parents, Michelle paved a path for Tara and Carissa to follow. The trio is grateful for their hockey experience together, which has led to a number of bonding opportunities, such as trips to Australia and Tokyo.

From the perspective of a sister and a friend, Michelle said, it was really rewarding for us and my family to see that we all thrive in our own space, in our own environment, in our own way.