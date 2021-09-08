Thompson Valley tennis rolls against Severance – Loveland Reporter-Herald





Despite a heavy loss by senior Jake Tucker to No. 1 singles, the Thompson Valley boys’ tennis team dominated Severance, 6-1, in a doubles game at home Tuesday. The Eagles won the doubles while junior EJ Dotson and senior Kevin Leidig handily won their singles, leaving Tuckers’ hard-fought loss the only blemish on the day for Thompson Valley. It was great, said Thompson Valley head coach Jay Klagge. It was exactly what we needed. Jake ended up playing a cunning opponent. That guy works hard, covers the field, stays in the points and you have to rely a bit on your shots. When you start to make a few mistakes, it’s hard to do that. Tucker lost a close first set, 7-5. He took a 2-0 lead and led 5-4 before Severances Joel Carter won the last three games. Carter, a freshman who hasn’t lost this season, won the second set 6-3. Meanwhile, Dotson and Leidig drove on adjacent runways. Dotson defeated junior Aidan Smith, 6-1, 6-0. It went pretty well, Dotson said. My serve felt a little off as I’ve been having back problems lately, but I just focused on his weaknesses and was pretty solid I say. Leidig was almost as dominant, winning his match, 6-1, 6-2, over freshman Cannon Rank. He wrote some pre-match research before his win. It was a good game, Leidig said. I had done some research on MaxPreps to see where the team stood with Severance and I think it was about what we expected. Immediately during the warm up I found out that he was left handed so I knew if I was aiming for the backhand but for the other hand because he was left handed I could definitely score more points there. Despite being a young program with little experience, Klagge was impressed with what he saw of Severance against his Eagles. He expects them to have some success along the way, especially after watching the freshman Carters fight Tucker. Severance is still a new school that they don’t have the depth in their team right now, but I’m sure that will come, Klagge said. I was impressed with the way they showed up and were able to compete. If they get the numbers out, get a full team and start pushing each other, they’re going to jump up and bite a lot of people over the next few years, probably sooner rather than later. With the win, the Eagles continued a solid start to their season. In four double matches, they are 3-1 and have won both tournaments they participated in. Their only double loss came against Class 5A Rocky Mountain. The team is doing great this year, Leidig said. We’ve had a lot of wins so far and played really strong in the tournaments as well. I think we have a good reputation regionally. We have a lot of lines that show good potential to go to the state. Thompson Valley returns to action on September 15 when the Eagles host Frederick.

