How a Writer Flipped One of America’s Worst Hockey Teams

An award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author has written a new book about his experience coaching one of the worst high school hockey teams in the US to historic success. In 2000, John U. Bacon became the head boy hockey coach at his alma mater, Huron High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. When Bacon took the job, the River Rats hadn’t won a game in over a year. But in just three seasons, Huron High had surpassed 95% of the national teams, finishing with the best record in school history. Bacon describes his experience of the spectacular turnaround in his new book, “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team.” “What I’ve learned is that everything they tell you the opposite is true about millennials, about Generation Z, about how to manage today,” Bacon said. Bacon says the best advice he got was from Al Clark, the head coach of Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana. Clark’s program spawned hundreds of college hockey players, including some who attended Boston College and Boston University. “He said the first thing you have to do at Huron is to make it special to play for Huron, and the best way to do that is to make it hard – the exact opposite of what everyone was telling me,” said bacon . “‘You have to lower the bar’, and all these things. No. We were on the track and in the gym a week after school came out for four straight months, and not a single player stopped.” John U. Bacon The Huron High School River Rats boys’ hockey team from Ann Arbor, Michigan after winning a Thanksgiving tournament in 2003. John U. Bacon, the team’s coach (far right, center), led them to a tournament just three seasons after the program historic turnaround had been scoreless for over a year. In addition, Bacon ultimately put his players in charge of goal setting, discipline and even decision making. “That’s another thing they tell you not to do,” he said. “I was undoubtedly demanding and, ‘This is how I want things to work out.’ But once they knew that, I let them take charge, the captains and the seniors and the juniors and so on, we had layers of leadership. “In our third year, after we had a 14-game winning streak that was cut short by two consecutive defeats, I put the seniors in charge of the entire team for one night. They coached the entire game,” said Bacon. “The lineup, starters, power play, penalty kill, you name it. They even talked to The Ann Arbor News after the game. They went out and crushed a really good team 6-0, and that’s the key.” Bacon says he concluded that this generation of children – who have been labeled lazy, selfish and entitled – are “underrated.” “I hear all these things and I teach[the University of]Michigan on the side and I see these things too. … But they’re motivated by different things,” Bacon said. “It’s not the pay, prestige and promotions. They want a sense of mission, a sense of purpose, a sense of belonging.” Bacon says positive peer pressure was one of the successful strategies used during Huron High’s turnaround, and he still uses it today, whether in his teaching or upbringing.

