Red-Hot Blue Jays dear Gerrit Cole, extend the winning streak to 6 games





The Toronto Blue Jays are on fire. In this one, the offense had hit two or more home runs in four consecutive games, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Marcus Semien all have OPS over .950 in the past two weeks. The team’s pitching, while perhaps not as flashy as the bats, was equally astonishing. Since August 18 – after a loss to the lowly Nationals – the pitching staff of the Blue Jays leads the AL with 4.0 WAR, a 3.11 FIP, and is in second place with a 3.29 ERA. Finally everything works. But in Game Two of a four-game run with serious playoff implications, the Blue Jays faced their toughest test yet. Dressed in Yankee pinstripes, flamethrowing right-handed Gerrit Cole waited on the mound. Ever since Cole overcame his foreign substance issues in June and then overcame COVID-19 in August, Cole has worked his way back to a deserved spot as the AL Cy Young favourite. Tonight, he stood between the Blue Jays and six wins in a row. This was kind of a heat check game. If Toronto beats the best in the league, they send a message to every other team in the wildcard chase. Failure to plat runs against him, and it’s an untimely step backwards. In Tuesday’s 5-1 win, the Blue Jays just kept on simmering. The first hit came in the second inning, when Kirk lined into the rightfield blender. The 22-year-old rounded the bases as a hail of booing reverberated through Yankee stadium. Guerrero Jr. danced with the home run jacket before putting the oversized jacket on the undersized Kirk. Kirk, constantly seems to exceed expectations, despite doing nothing but slaying baseballs as he did when he flipped a 99-mph Cole fastball at the top of the zone and shot the other way for a solo shot. Success at big moments like these comes down to a simple approach to the board for him. “As I always do, I try to stay behind, [keep] my hands back and look for a pitch I want,” Kirk said through an interpreter. “I saw it was a little up and made good contact with it. “That’s what I’ve tried to do – stay calm in every big at bat, relax, trust in myself, trust in my hands. And of course I’ve worked on this with [hitting coach] Guillermo [Martinez] in the cage and it helped me a lot. So luckily I can help the team.” Home runs brought Toronto to victory lately, but Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo touted his team’s approach as an under-the-radar key to success “If we’re hot, we’ll knock balls out,” said Montoyo. “But suddenly we hit the ball everywhere. Vladdy now gets singles to right field instead of hitting bombs. “The whole offense is having good at bats. And when you have good at bats, you put more pressure on whoever we run into on the mound. So that’s what we’ve been doing lately.” The Jays hit two runs on sacrifice flies in a shaky fourth inning in which Cole stopped a runner and threw a wild pitch. Finally, the Yankees pitcher gestured to the trainer, ending his night after 3 1/3 innings, three runs allowed and 70 pitches. Whether it was Toronto’s excellent approach to the plate, or the tightness of the left hamstring that forced him out of the game?, the Blue Jays made Cole sweat, averaging 95 mph away from him. Once he was out of the game, the attack continued. After Semien hit his 38th homer of the season in the fifth, Kirk donned the jacket for the second time with another solo shot in the eighth that also made its way to the right field stands. An early lead was all Blue Jays-starter Steven Matz needed, as he threw six innings and gave up only one earned run on seven hits, while striking out six. “I’m always a great pitcher,” said Matz. “It’s hard to describe, but you just start to get a feel for all your pitches, make in-game adjustments, that sort of thing. “If I have a good feeling there, and in between my starts, I feel like I can really keep building on every start and every pitch.” Matz has been secretly good lately. The lefthander’s 1.30 ERA in August was the lowest of all pitchers with at least 25 innings thrown, and he carried that momentum into this game. Toronto’s win streak is moved to six games – the longest of the season – and the club is just two games behind in second place on a wildcard. After nights like this, everything feels different. “It’s exciting,” Matz said. “When we came in here in New York, we knew this was a big run, we got a little extra adrenaline. “We’re having fun, we’re playing well, you can feel it. We’re playing important baseball in September and that’s what you want to do.”

