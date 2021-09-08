Join the 2022 International Vote – News





— September 8, 2021 Emerald Headingley will host an LV= Insurance Test Match between England and New Zealand in 2022 and a Royal London One Day International against South Africa. Kane Williamson’s Kiwi side, who are the current Test Champions, will face Joe Root’s Three Lions with the match starting Thursday, June 23. Temba Bavuma’s Proteas will be the visitors on Sunday 24 July when they take on the world champions of Eoin Morgan. After having sold out for five days of international cricket in 2021, tickets will be in high demand again this summer. If you don’t fall into one of the priority windows below, your best chance of getting tickets is by entering the ballot! If you need an extra incentive to get tickets, international 2022 buyers will also get priority access to tickets for the 2023 Ashes Test Match at Emerald Headingley. The registration window for the ballot box will close on Friday October 8, after which participants will be informed on Thursday October 14 whether they have managed to get tickets. Priority windows 1. 2020 Donate Members Priority access from Sunday 12 September

2. Qualified Members for 2021 and 2022 Priority Access from Wednesday, September 22

3. International ticket buyers 2021 Priority access from Wednesday 29 September

4. Ballot closes Friday October 8th Prices England vs New Zealand LV= Insurance Test Match Area of ​​the ground Day 1 (Adult/Junior) Day 2 (Adult/Junior) Day 3 (Adult/Junior) Day 4 (Adult/Junior) fan zone 45 / N/A 50 / N/A 50 / N/A 15 / N/A Popular housing 45 / 10 45 / 10 45 / 10 15 / 5 1863 Enclosure 50 / 10 50 / 10 50 / 10 15 / 5 family standing 35 / 10 35 / 10 35 / 10 10 / 5 Trueman housing 65 / 10 65 / 10 65 / 10 20 / 5 North-East Upper 70 / 10 70 / 10 70 / 10 25 / 5 North-East Lager 65 / 10 65 / 10 65 / 10 20 / 5 Balcony on the eastern stand 65 / 10 65 / 10 65 / 10 25 / 5 East Stand 60 / 10 60 / 10 60 / 10 20 / 5 East Stand Long Room (Indoor) 50 / 10 50 / 10 50 / 10 15 / 5 Emerald Stand Lower Wings 70 / 10 70 / 10 70 / 10 25 / 5 Emerald Stand Lower Central 80 / 10 80 / 10 80 / 10 30 / 5 Emerald Stand Top Wings 80 / 10 80 / 10 80 / 10 25 / 5 Emerald Stand Lower Wings 80 / 10 80 / 10 80 / 10 25 / 5 Emerald green standard top center 85 / 10 85 / 10 85 / 10 35 / 5 Premium seats 125 / N/A 125 / N/A 125 / N/A 85 / N/A England vs South Africa Royal London One Day International Area of ​​the ground adults Juniors fan zone 50 N/A Popular housing 50 15 1863 Enclosure 50 15 family standing 45 15 Trueman housing 65 15 North-East Upper 70 15 North-East Lager 65 15 Balcony on the eastern stand 65 15 East Stand 60 15 East Stand Long Room (Indoor) 50 15 Emerald Stand Lower Wings 70 15 Emerald Stand Lower Central 80 15 Emerald Stand Top Wings 80 15 Emerald Stand Lower Wings 70 15 Emerald green standard top center 85 15 Premium seats 125 N/A Please note: the Family Stand is an alcohol-free area. Fancy dress is only allowed in blocks A and B of the popular fence.

