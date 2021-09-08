College Football Polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Rankings After Week 1





A week was all it took, not only to bring out the biggest storylines of this season, but also to see who the contenders and contenders are for the 2021 College Football Playoff. As always, it starts with Alabama, which looked just like the nation’s No. 1 team after demolishing No. 14 Miami 44-13. First starting quarterback Bryce Young didn’t see a significant outage from Mac Jones on his debut, and the defense looked better than in years. But the Crimson Tide isn’t the only powerful team this year. No team scored a more impressive resume-building win than Georgia, which at the time was No. 5, beating Clemson at No. 3 in a neutral game in Charlotte. The Bulldogs didn’t get much done offensively against the Tigers, but their defense, which sacked DJ Uiagalelei seven times and scored the only touchdown of the game on an interception return, was all Georgia needed to secure a 10-3 win. . BENDER: Takeaway Week 1 from Bryce Young to Texas Week 1 hasn’t been kind to college football’s preseason ranked teams. no. 2 Oklahoma, no. 7 Iowa State and No. 11 Oregon all suffered significant fears against vastly inferior opponents in Tulane, Northern Iowa and Fresno State respectively; Heisman contender Sam Howell couldn’t stop Virginia Tech from upsetting number 10 North Carolina down the road; Chip Kelly had arguably the biggest win of his UCLA career taking down No. 16 LSU; and No. 10 Washington lost a shocker to FCS opponent Montana. Here’s how Week 1 of college football action impacted the AP Top 25 and Coaches polls heading into Week 2 of the season: MORE: Week 1’s Biggest College Football Takeaways College Football Ranking for Week 2 AP Top 25 Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Alabama 1,571 (59) 2 Georgia 1,507 (4) 3 Ohio State 1,437 4 Oklahoma 1,374 5 Texas A&M 1,288 6 Clemson 1,231 7 Cincinnati 1,136 8 our lady 1.070 9 state of Iowa 1.045 10 Iowa 942 11 Penn State 908 12 Oregon 883 13 Florida 842 14 USC 789 15 Texas 683 16 UCLA 668 17 Coastal Carolina 384 18 Wisconsin 376 19 Virginia Tech 359 20 be Miss 335 21 Utah 334 22 Miami 229 23 state of Arizona 222 24 North Carolina 198 25 maroon 83 Others who receive votes: TCU 80; NC State 69; UCF61; Freedom 57; LSU 57; Michigan 52; Oklahoma State 39; Indiana 37; Michigan State 28; Nevada 23; Kansas State 13; Louisiana 12; BYU 10; Boston College 8; Ball State 7; Maryland 6; Arizona 5; UAB5; Florida state 4; Kentucky 3; Texas Tech 2; Army 2; Appalachian State 1. Coach poll Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Alabama 1,624 (64) 2 Georgia 1,537 (1) 3 Ohio State 1.491 4 Oklahoma 1,397 5 Texas A&M 1,334 6 Clemson 1,239 7 our lady 1,197 8 Cincinnati 1,113 9 state of Iowa 1.045 10 Florida 1.068 11 Oregon 920 12 Iowa 914 13 Penn State 872 14 USC 828 15 Texas 653 16 UCLA 538 17 Wisconsin 384 18 Utah 294 19 Coastal Carolina 289 20 be Miss 285 21 Virginia Tech 274 22 North Carolina 252 23 State of Oklahoma 243 24 Miami 186 25 state of Arizona 181 Others who receive votes:Maroon 123; Michigan 99; LSU 95; NC State 81; Freedom 78; BYU 65; Indiana 58; TCU 49; UCF 48; State of Florida 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pitts20; Kansas state 19; Louisiana 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; SMU 14; Rutger 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Army 7; Fresno State 7; Tulane 6; Ball State 5; Virginia 5; Missouri 5; San Jose State 5; marshall 3; Air Force 2; UAB2; Charlotte 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa-football/news/college-football-rankings-polls-week-1/1rsfequgwrfq11jplnone3qvz2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos