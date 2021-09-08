Blue Jays Roundup: Tennis Shared Non-Conference Loss





Orr and Fronk’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Valley City’s Alex Roselstad and Emmett Olson was the Jays’ lone win of the non-conference dual. The Hi-Liners topped the Jays’ 4-1. Blue Jay head coach John Ness will travel east on Friday to take on Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River. The game against Red River is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and Central follows at 3:30 p.m Valley City 4, Jamestown 1 singles No. 1: Seth Zeltinger, VC def. Mason Lunzman 7-5, 3-6, (0-10) No. 2: Kai Kringlie, VC def. Camron Anderson 6-1, 6-1 No. 3: Trey Cope, VC def. Kai Backen 6-1, 6-3 doubles No. 1: Gage Orr/Max Fronk, J def. Alex Roselstad/Emmett Olson 6-3, 6-2 No. 2: Casey Kruger/Miles Taylor, VC def. Kane Schmidt/Adam Sortland 6-3, 6-2 Windy conditions were not favorable for golfers at Mandan’s Prairie West Golf Course on Tuesday. The crew of four golfers from Jamestown was led by senior Bria Nieswaag who mapped a 30-over-102. Sophomore Olivia Sorlie was just one stroke behind Nieswaag, while eighth-grader Aspen Humes recorded the team’s third-best score at 124. Grace LeFevre and Isabel LeFevre finished on the 18 holes at 126 and 132. Together, the Blue Jays finished the round with a 455. Jamestown finished ninth out of 10 teams. The Blue Jays hit the road again Tuesday at Fox Hills Golf and Country Club in Watford City. Gustafson’s squad will tee off at 10am Bismarck Century led the field with a team score of 353. Century’s top two golfers, Hannah Herbel and Leah Herbel, earned individual honors with scores of 79 and 85. Team results 1. Bismarck Century 353; 2. Mandan 367; 3. inheritance 370; 4. Bismarck High 374; 5. Dickinson 383; 6. Bismarck St Mary’s 400; 7. Minot 401; 8. Williston 415; 9. Jamestown 455; 10. Watford City 561. Top-10 finishers 1. Hannah Herbel, BC, 79; 2. Leah Herbel, BC, 85; 3. Lola Homiston, DHS, 86; T3. Aysia Mettler, MAN, 86; 5. Anna Heuttl, MAN, 88; 6. Carrie Carmichael, WIL, 89; T6. Grace Stroh, BHS, 89; T6. Lauren Beck, LEG, 89; 9. Katelyn Vogel, BHS, 91; T9. Brooke Hollar, BEEN, 91; 11. Abi Schneider, SM, 92; T11. Ruby Heydt, MAN, 92. Results of Blue Jay 1. Bria Nieswaag 102; 2. Olivia Sorlie 103; 3. Aspen Humes 124; 4. Grace LeFevre 126; 5. Isabel LeFevre 132.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jamestownsun.com/sports/7183718-Blue-Jays-Roundup-Tennis-dealt-non-conference-loss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos