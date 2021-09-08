Tuesday high school roundup: late goal lifts Fryeburg hockey to win Greely





FRYEBURG Liza Thorne scored the winner as time went on and set a rebound on the goalkeeper pads on a penalty corner when Fryeburg Academy defeated Greely 2-1 in a field hockey game on Tuesday afternoon. Grace Murley scored for Fryeburg Academy (3-0) on a feed from Thorne five minutes into the second quarter to break a goalless draw but Leyla Rabbat answered on a pass from Marisa Crowley with nine to play in the third quarter for Greely (0-2). Savanna Harvey saved 18 shots for Greely, while Reyna Wales made four saves for the Raiders GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Teada Chem scored three times when the Patriots (1-2) defeated the Rangers (0-2) in Gray. Mia Bowie scored two goals and Olivia Knudsen also scored for Gray-New Gloucester. SKOWHEGAN 6, MT. ARARAT 0: Kate Kelso had three goals when the River Hawks (2-0) defeated the Eagles (1-1) in Skowhegan.

Elle Quinn, Paige Gilbert and Sydalia Savage also scored for Skowhegan. Piper Cohen had four saves for Mount Ararat, while Lanie Vanadestine had four for Skowhegan. BRUNSWICK 3, MORSE 1: Kelsey Sullivan scored three goals when the Dragons (2-0) defeated the Shipbuilders (1-1) in Brunswick. Sarah Coughlin had an assist for Brunswick, while goalkeeper Ahavah Burch made four saves. Delani Rector scored for the Shipbuilders assisted by Lily Clifford. Grace Hawkes made three saves. GIRLS FOOTBALL NS. DOMINIC 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Ava Apodaca had a hat-trick when the Saints (2-0) defeated the Rangers (1-1) in Auburn.

Julianne Cook added a goal and an assist, while Bella Pelletier had three assists for the Saints. Pilar Hewey had six saves for St. Dominic. LEAVITT 4, LINCOLN 0: Katie Blouin had a goal and an assist when the Hornets (1-1) defeated the Eagles (1-1) in Newcastle. Jalee Boucher, Ali Denning and Merit Liekeema also scored for Leavitt. Carlie Leavitt had five saves for the Hornets, while Jillian Chadwick had 12 saves for Lincoln Academy. SCARBOROUGH 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Ali Mokriski had two goals and two assists when the Red Storm (2-0) defeated the Tigers (1-1) in Scarborough. Delia Fravert and Lana Djuranovic also scored for Scarborough. Savannah Beaulieu and Mackenzie Lydon had five saves for the Red Storm. Kerri Scott made 17 saves for Biddeford. NOBLE 1, DEER 0: Mackenzie Jordan forced a turnover and made the lone goal at 25:13 to play in regulation as the Knights (1-1) defeated the Rams (0-2) at Memorial Field. Allie Moore stopped nine shots for Noble, while Courtney Jackson had one save for Deering. BRUNSWICK 11, SKOWHEGAN 0: Molly Taub scored four goals as the Dragons (2-0) rode to a win over the River Hawks (0-2) in Brunswick. Emily Doring and Kelsie Carlton each scored twice, while Logan Brown, Elysia Palmer and Alexis Morin each scored one goal. Sophia Morin made two saves for Brunswick, while Reese Danforth had 23 saves for Skowhegan. SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Emma Towers, Jazmin Ryder and Tatuem Leclair scored goals as the Phoenix (1-1) defeated the Seahawks (0-1) in Jay. Mackenzie Gay and Leigha Gilbert each had an assist for Spruce Mountain. FALMOUTH 8, MASSABESIC 0: Elise dGearan scored three goals when the Navigators (2-0) defeated the Mustangs (0-2) in Falmouth. Abbie Ford added two goals, while Mackenzie Verlee had a goal and three assists. Whitney Adams and Patty Riley also scored. Emily Theobald made 21 saves for Massabesic. WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Kyla Harvie, Sarah Talan and Emily Talbot each scored a goal as the Eagles (1-0) defeated the Red Riots (0-2) in Windham. Abbey Thornton had two assists for Windham, while Eliza Trafford had three saves. Elise Conner had 16 saves for South Portland. OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Tessa Ferguson, Elise MacNair and Abby Roy each scored a goal for the Gulls (1-1) in a win over the Hawks (0-2) in Hiram. MacNair and Cammy Blatchford scored one assist each for OOB. BOYS FOOTBALL GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, LAKE AREA 1: Aidan Loignon had two goals when the Patriots (2-0) defeated the Lakers (0-1) in Naples. Jake Butler, Eben Knedler and Michael Sweeney also scored for Gray-New Gloucester. Jacob Chadbourne scored the only goal for Lake Region. LINCOLN 3, LEAVITT 3: Maddox Tilas had two goals for the Eagles (1-0-1) and Garrett Gaudin had two for the Hornets (0-0-1) when the team had a tie against Turner. Nick Archer scored once for Lincoln and Austin Poulin also scored for Leavitt. GARDINER 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Cam Lasselle and Casey Paul both scored when the Tigers (1-1) defeated the Panthers (1-1) in Gardiner.

Addison Best scored for Medomak Valley. Sean Doyle had five saves for Gardiner, while Eli Pluecker had three saves. MT. ARARAT 7, MESSALON KEE 2: Seth Rethi scored a hat-trick when the Eagles (2-0) defeated the Eagles (1-1) in Topsham. Carson Taylor and Sebastian Varella scored two goals each for Mount Ararat. Eli Canfield of the Times Record contributed to this report. ” Previous Girls’ football: Brunswick continues scorching start in victory over Skowhegan Next one ” Boys’ football: Yarmouth rules out Freeport, but still expect more This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

