ACC announces football players of the week

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. Here are this week’s winners:

CO-QUARTER BACK – Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, Jr., QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Finished with his fifth career 300-yard passing game in Saturday’s 51-0 win over Colgate Moved to fifth in Boston College career history in 300-yard games in just his 11th career game as an Eagle Marked the second straight season opener Jurkovec passed the 300-yard mark Finished 16-for-24 for 303 yards with three touchdown passes Also rushed for 61 yards on five carries (12.2 yards per carry).

CO-QUARTER BACK Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, Jr., QB, Shelby, Ohio

The Cavaliers attack in their 43-0 win to open the season against William & Mary Completed 21 of 31 passes for 339 yards Completed school record for season opener Had 5 and 65 yards throws and ran for a pair of scores of 2 and 3 yards The 24 points for which he was responsible were tied for fourth in the nation. Second time in his career, he has thrown over 300 yards in a game completed 11 of 13 passes for 257 yards in the second half (an average of 23.4 yards per completion) ranks No. 18 in the nation in passing efficiency (180.89).

WALK BACK Mataeo Durant, Duke, Sr., RB, Plum Branch, SC

Rushed 29 times for a Duke single-game record of 255 yards and three touchdowns vs. Charlotte Caught two passes for 37 yards Touchdown runs covered 5, 59 and 53 yards Matches the Duke single-game record for TD runs of 50+ yards ( two) Single-game rushing yardage total ranks 25th in ACC history Average 8.79 yards per rush attempt, marks 10th highest single-game average in Duke history Rushing yardage total eclipsed the previous school record of 245 yards set by Shaun Wilson in 2014 vs. Kansas All-goal yardage total (292 yards) marks the fifth-highest single-game total in Duke history.

RECEIVER Zay Flowers, Boston College, Jr., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Finished with his fourth career 100-yard receiving game with seven receptions for 135 yards and a season-opening touchdown on Saturday’s win over Colgate Now tied for eighth in BC history with four career 100-yard receiving games Saturday’s effort helped the Eagles finish with 525 yards of total offense in the win.

ATTACKING LINEMAN Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, So., LT, Charlotte, NC

Top performer on an offensive line that paved the way for 525 yards of total offense – including 293 rushing yards – in the Wolfpacks 45-0 win over USF. knockdown blocks Had the highest mark on the offensive line (90%).

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, Sr., DE, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Set career highs with seven tackles, including 2.5 loss tackles and 1.5 sacks, against No. 9 Notre Dame Helped FSU keep the Irish to 65 rushing yards First Seminoles in four years to collect those numbers against a ranked opponent Playing his first game as a Seminole, put in an FSU defense that had 288 fewer rushing yards against the Irish allowed than in 2020.

LINEBACKER James Skalski, Clemson, Sr., LB, Sharpsburg, Georgia.

Recorded a game-high 14 tackles in the loss of No. 3 Tigers 10-7 to No. 5 Georgia Led a Clemson defense that limited the Bulldogs to 256 total yards and three points (seven Georgia points came on a Tiger turnover ) It marked the eighth time in history that Clemson has kept an AP Top 5 opponent by 10 or fewer points.

DEFENSIVE BACK Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, Jr., CB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Led the Hokies defense with eight tackles in Friday night’s 17-10 win over No. 10 North Carolina Of his eight stops, there were six solo efforts, legendary coach Frank Beamer wore No. 25 jersey and recorded a fourth-quarter interception to top it all. game to seal Interception was the fourth of his career.

SPECIALIST JaSir Taylor, Wake Forest, Sr., DB, Asbury Park, NJ

Became the first Wake Forest player to have a touchdown in his first kickoff return in his career, taking his only kick return from the Old Dominion game 99 yards before the score to set the tone for a 42-10 Demon Deacon victory. a kickoff return for a touchdown during the 2021 season Friday night return tie for third longest game in Wake Forest history Also grabbed the fifth interception of his career in the second quarter against the Monarchs, becoming the first player in the history of Wake Forest have a kick-return touchdown and an interception in the same game.

CO-ROOKIE Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, Fr., CB, Camden, NJ

Became just the third Syracuse true freshman defensively to kick off the season opener for Orange in more than 35 years on Saturday’s 29-9 road win in Ohio Came away with his first collegiate interception, a pass break and 0.5 TFL’s Second Place in the team with a total of eight tackles, including five solo stops leading the team. An Orange defense that kept Ohio at just nine (three field goals) and forced a Bobcat safety.

CO-ROOKIE Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, Fr., DE, Snellville, Ga.

Led the Demon Deacons in tackles (nine), tackles for loss (2.5) and sacks (1.5) in Friday Night 4 42-10 win over Old Dominion First freshman in the Dave Clawson era with 1.5 or more sacks in a single game According to Pro Football Focus, Davis had the highest rating (76.2) for an ACC defensive end in week one.