How to watch BAN vs NZ 2021, 4th T20I online and on TV in India





Bangladesh and New Zealand will face each other again on Wednesday, September 8 in the fourth T20I of the five-game series. The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and will start at 3:30 PM (IST). Bangladesh has taken a 2-1 lead and on Wednesday they hope to conclude the T20I series. On the other hand, New Zealand must win to keep the five-match affair alive. Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series. However, after two disappointing appearances, New Zealand recovered and won the third game by 52 runs to narrow the margin. In the third T20I, as lead batter, New Zealand was able to score 128 runs. However, their bowlers rose and bundled the hosts for a paltry 76 runs to give their side a thumping victory. The ongoing T20I series will not air on TV in India. But the fans can follow the match on the FanCode app. When will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021, 4th T20I start? The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at 3:30 PM IST. Where will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021, 4th T20I be played? The 4th T20I between BAN vs NZ will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. What time will the 4th T20I of Bangladesh vs. New Zealand 2021? The 4th T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand kicks off at 3:30pm IST. Which TV channels are broadcasting the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021, 4th T20I? The 4th T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be broadcast in India. How do I watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021, 4th T20I live streaming? All matches of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand series will be streamed live via the FanCode app. Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Predicted Lineups: Bangladesh Predicted starting eleven: Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed New Zealand Predicted starting grid: Tom Latham (c & wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggelejin, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

