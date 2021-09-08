State-ranked Fairmont drops Worthington in girls tennis, 7-0





Fairmont High School’s girls’ tennis team is in the state rankings, and the Cards showed why at Worthington High School on Tuesday. All in all, they only dropped one set. And they defeated the host Trojans 7-0. Worthington has a good girls tennis team this fall. But Fairmont, judging by Tuesday’s result, is just a cut above. They play very constantly. They are very patient. They can put a ball away, said WHS head coach Mike Marquardt. But win or lose, coach Marquardt said, every player can learn from playing against a superior opponent. And they can also learn a little bit more about themselves. My goal is that I don’t care who you play against, you’ll still have to play at your level, Marquardt said minutes after Fairmont took his seventh win. And you’re going to surprise yourself, because you’re going to discover what you’re made of. Nothing I do in practice will help you better than a competition like this. Worthington’s only winning set on Tuesday came at No. 3 doubles with Taylor Nordseth and Hannah McNab, who lost the first 6-4, won the second 6-3 and then lost a 12-10 super tiebreak to the Cardinals Johanna Perske and Anika Haugen. Before Nordseth and McNab were done, all other matches ended. And all in two sets. At No. 1 singles, Fairmonts Claire Nemmers defeated Worthingtons Ivy Jenson 6-0, 6-3 in a battle between two players who specialize in bringing the ball back to the opposite court. After being eliminated in the first set, Jenson had an early lead in the second set before Nemmers took over. Fairmont’s Briana Joseph defeated Worthington’s Marah Darling 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. At number 3 singles, the Cards Maggy Totzke won 6-0, 6-1 against Kessey Aljets. And at number 4 singles, Fairmont’s Abi Peyman won 6-2, 6-2 against the Trojans Bailey Newman. In the first doubles, Fairmont’s Lauren Davis and Ellie Mernes teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 win over Worthington’s Brooke Nordseth and Taya Oberloh. And in the second double, visitors Hope Klanderud and Libby Totzke beat Calah Riley and Madison Shaffer 6-0, 6-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dglobe.com/sports/tennis/7184918-State-ranked-Fairmont-drops-Worthington-in-girls-tennis-7-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos