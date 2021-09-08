Local Collection: Mt. Blue field hockey beats Edward Little

AUBURN The Mt. Blue earned a goal from four different players on Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Edward Little.

Adriana Griffen scored first for the Cougars, followed by a goal from Kathleen Yeaton, Eva-Marie Stevens and Taila Kidder.

Edward Little took the early lead with Leah Thibodeau’s first of two goals on the day, her second coming in the fourth. Thibodeau’s teammate Kasey Smith saved five shots.

Brooklyn Keene saved four shots in the win.

HAL-DALE 4, BOOTHBAY 0: Ava Corbin had two goals and two assists and the Bulldogs won in their opener at Farmingdale.

Kiley Rolse and Ellory Stewart also scored, while Emma Sirois and Avori Baker added assists. Kelsey Cormier made three saves.

Jaelyn Crocker stopped 10 shots for the Seahawks (0-2).

GIRLS FOOTBALL

WINSLOW 5, RABBIT 2: Kyri Meak had three goals and an assist to lead the Black Raiders to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win over the Rams in Augusta.

Allie Kimball had a goal and three assists for Winslow (1-1). Isabella Fleury had eight saves.

Andrea Richardson scored two goals for Cony (0-2). Kylee Huard had 13 saves.

MONTH/WINTHROP 13, DIRIGO 0: Megan Hamm handed in a hat-trick and teammates Elsa Goebel-Vain, Haily Rooney and Taylor Cotnoir each hit a pair in Monmouth Academy’s (2-0) lopsided win over Dirigo (0-0).

Erica Belz, Brooklyn Federico, Ella Rice and Katie each scored a goal. Mustang goalkeeper June Foyt didn’t have to stop a shot.

OAK HILL 2, BUCKFIELD 0: Gabby Chessie scored two goals one in each half to lead the Raiders in Wales.

Eliana Smith assisted on both goals. Raiders goalkeeper Paige Gonya made six saves.

Buckfield’s Ruby Cyr had 13 saves.

MARANA COOK 4, ERSKINE 0: Emily Harper scored three goals and added an assist as the Black Bears rolled to the KVAC victory.

Addie Watson scored a goal and assisted Maranacook to win (2-0).

The Eagles came to 1-1.

WATERVILLE 5, LAWRENCE 0: Sadie Williams and Maeve Wilcox each scored two goals to lead the Purple Panthers to a KVAC B win over the Bulldogs at Fairfield.

Phoenix Gatlin had three saves to earn the shutout for Waterville (2-0-0).

Zoe Hutchins had four saves for Lawrence (0-2-0).

HAL-DALE 12, MADISON 0: Karlie Reith scored three goals, while Hayden Madore and Zoe Soule each added two goals to lead Hall-Dale to a Mountain Valley Conference victory over Madison in Farmingdale.

Rita Benoit, Marie Benoit, Lily Platt and Bethany Ives scored goals for Hall-Dale (1-0-0). Audrey Gilbert and Emily Seymour combined for six saves and earned the shutout.

Hope Nadeau had 17 saves for Madison (1-1-0).

BOYS FOOTBALL

LAWRENCE 1, WATERVILLE 1: Kayden Delile and Garrett Gendreau each scored as the Bulldogs and Purple Panthers played to a draw in Waterville.

Noah Webber had 15 saves for Lawrence (0-0-1), while Aiden Tavares had 11 saves for Waterville (0-1-1).

MT. ARARAT 7, MESSALON KEE 2: Seth Rethi has a hat-trick to bolster the attack on Mount Ararat when they brought down a visit to Messalonskee in Topsham.

Carson Taylor and Sebastian Varella scored two goals each for Mount Ararat (2-0-0).

Messsalonskee comes to 1-1-0.

GARDINER 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Cam Lasselle and Casey Paul both scored when the Tigers (1-1) defeated the Panthers (1-1) in Gardiner.

Addison Best scored for Medomak Valley.

Sean Doyle had five saves for Gardiner, while Eli Pluecker had three saves.

