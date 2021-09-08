New Cricket League starts on September 13 at Yogi Berra Stadium





The biggest cricket tournament in United States history is coming to Yogi Berra Stadium this month. The American Premiere League (APL) will be celebrating the launch of their newly formed cricket league with an opening ceremony at Yogi Berra Stadium on Monday, September 13 at 7pm. The ceremony will feature several entertainment acts, including a Junoon cover concert by Sherjan Ahmed, performances by Tesher and Shazia Manzoor, Bollywood and Samba dancers, belly dancers, a drone show, spectacular fireworks and a meet and greet with the cricket stars. APL’s new cricket league consists of seven teams: Team Americans, Team Indians, Team Windees, Team Aussies, Team English, Team Paks and Team Bengalis. The teams are made up of a combination of the best talent in the United States and some international players. They united seven different communities in the United States, said Jay Mir, founder and CEO of APL. Our goal is to spread unity, love and peace through cricket. APL is a product of the American sports and entertainment group, which has been providing sports entertainment for more than 10 years. Although cricket, a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of 11, is the second most popular sport in the world, it has not taken off in the United States. The sport, which is similar to baseball, is much faster, more exciting and involves a lot more strategy, says Mir. It is a joy to watch the sport. Mir decided to put together a research and development team to find out where the gap lies between the sport of cricket and the American sport market. His team realized that most cricket tournaments in the US called teams for cities and states. But cricket just isn’t here yet because ordinary Americans don’t know anything about cricket, Mir said. So, in an effort to build sports popularity in the states, Mir knew to target existing cricket-loving fans, who are mainly found among the Indian, Pakistani, West Indian, Caribbean, English and Australian populations. in the country. So that’s where I came up with the idea of ​​naming the teams based on the cricket-loving communities that already live in the United States so that we have a fan base, Mir said. Since we launched, the idea has become a super hit. Right now our competition is going viral all over the world. Following the opening ceremony, the APL will host a tournament with matches at Yogi Berra Stadium from September 20-30. We targeted the cricket-loving communities and New Jersey has the greatest concentration of Southeast Asian and Caribbean populations, so that’s why we needed to have a stadium where the crowd is, and that’s why we chose Yogi Berra Stadium, Mir said. Tickets for the opening ceremony and tournament matches can be purchased at www.americanpremiereleague.org or on the New Jersey Jackals website for a flat rate of $50. I’d love to see all the local Montclair, Little Falls and neighboring communities come and fill the stands and show America what cricket is all about, said Mir.

