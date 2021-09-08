US Open tennis 2021: How to deal with playmanship, mid-match breaks





Wednesday is Postbag Day. Lots of good questions this weekend. However, some are outdated and others will be by the time you read this. But here goes… postbag This may be the last time this question is up for discussion with the Big Three, all of whom have 20 majors. If they all hung up the racket today, who is the GOAT? Please don’t be a politician, tell us what you think, we’re still following you! My answer (I’m a big Fed fan) is Djokovic…with a quarter body length in a photo finish. If Djokovic wins another one or at the Australian Open in a few weeks, the debate is over.

—Vijay K. • Say This: If Djokovic can pull this off, making a GOAT stat case for someone else will go from a huge task to a Sisyphean task for Djokovic. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Thanks for the mail bag. We look forward to it every week. Here’s our question. While we’re talking about legitimate versus illegal breaks (see Tsitsipas and extended toilet visits), the line was crossed by Barbora Krejčíková when she took a medical timeout at the end of the second set vs. Garbine Muguruza? And what can the tours do to ensure that players struggling with circumstances don’t just take the time to cool down and regain their strength?

—Sherrie and David, Northern California • Thank you. I think you’re going to use the honor system here. I understand Muguruza’s frustration. But does Krejčíková really bring this level of playing skill to a big game? She staggered off the field, looking paler than the Wimbledon dress code. Making laws here is a fool’s errand. I think you leave it to players to let the reputation market do its job. Despite all the questionable injuries and unnecessarily long breaks, I don’t think this was one of them. Hi Jon…so many qualifiers and lower ranked players make the second week of the Open great! But I wonder… is this a knock-on effect because so many big names aren’t at the tournament, or a changing of the guard?

—Kelly G., Louisville, Kentucky. • Yes, some of this is just math. With Federer/Nadal/Serena out – players with at least 20 majors each – you have more competitive matches. But it’s a bit abstract. I love how Frances Tiafoe put it: “I definitely think guys are going the extra mile because there’s [no] Roger, Rafa. I really believe that. …I see guys getting foam in their mouths, like it’s pretty funny to watch. I’m squatting in the locker room.” There are more women’s seeds left in the singles draw than men’s seeds at the US Open. Does this end the story that the women’s event is wide open?

—@can not find • Funny, a few months ago the tennis parlor decided the women’s game was over. We had a core of young and regular players – Barty, Osaka, Sabalenka, Halep, Andreescu, Swiatek the ascendant Coco Gauff, Mugu when she came to play – who would separate themselves from the field and fuel rivalries. Here only Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals. Krejčíková (losing as I write) is the only player in the last eight to ever win a major. Still, this women’s event – open as always – was great. The men may have fewer seeds left. But I would say that four of the top five contenders for the tournament – starting with the guy going for the Grand Slam – remain. Very grateful to see such a great US Open as we continue to endure this terrible pandemic. I am concerned about the growing amount of hatred being expressed against players, as Shelby Rogers said in her press conference and in reference to her social media feed following the loss of an inspired Emma Raducanu. Tournament security can reduce obvious threats to players, but with every player, and seemingly every person, these days having their own media outlet and nearly unlimited access to players through their open media feeds, it seems like fans and trolls alike have way too much access to players. than what we are entitled to, and that there is an impact on the players and the sport. This problem seems to be exacerbated by betting, where bets won and lost go beyond the bookmakers, and random gamblers lash out at players despite the realities of risk and reward in gambling. Fortunately, Rogers is resilient. But the frequency and barrage of threats, however distant, is unnerving and probably seems much more real to players than imagined. In light of this growing problem for players and the sport, is there a way out for the tours? Thanks for considering and apologies for the long question.

—Andrew Miller, Silver Spring, Md. • This is a real problem and it ties into our discussion of mental health. It’s really a question for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram more than tennis. We are all for freedom of speech. But this is so mean – and anonymous – that it requires police work. Telling players not to look at their phones is not a realistic option. Nor is “focusing on the positive messages.” There’s probably some debate going on about tennis’s relationship to gambling, as most of these nasty posts come from losers who have made unsuccessful bets. But I’m not sure whether ending or re-examining partnerships with DraftKings and FanDuel and data companies – which would reduce players’ income and solve nothing – isn’t the answer. Hi Jon: We humans are very good at post facto mythologies. But let’s be sober for a moment. A match that ends after 2 a.m. local time isn’t cute, it’s a huge burden on everyone (except maybe the broadcast network). Instead of celebrating the matches, I suggest that we rake in all tournament organizers who start a match after 9pm, for example. Or am I too much of a bummer?

—Alistair W., Toronto • All with you. These matches cause giggles and one-liners about coffee and the ‘city that never sleeps’. But what does it do for players if they don’t return to their hotel until the sun comes up? Even with a day off, this messes with rhythms. (And would be much more of a competitive disadvantage than a longer bathroom break.) A word of appreciation to Dan Evans (he fought like a lion tonight and is richly deserving of his spot in the fourth round). Nice one-handed backhand, great all-court style and a very nice backhand slice too. Classic style. Liquid strokes. Suffers from only 5’8″, mainly on the drive backhand and service but very easy on the eye and reached his career the hard way (cochineal ban)

—James W., London • I think cochineal perhaps autocorrect at its best. But yes, everyone greets Evans. His fire. His one-handed backhand. His candor. He’s like a tennis docker. And he was in court for… the craziest tennis shot you will ever see. Jon, Vika was one of my favorites. In recent years, however, I no longer follow tennis. I saw her lose in the third round of the US Open. She was much like what I remembered, with two exceptions. 1) Slightly less fire. 2) I think I remember she won two Australian Opens and the Indian Wells and Miami double that she had a very good inside-out forehand. I know her regular forehand was weaker than her backhand. Don’t I remember the inside-out forehand or has she really lost it?

—Jerry White, The Villages, Florida. • Hey, welcome back to the herd. Things probably look a little different than they did a few years ago. Azarenka is a hard nut. Sometimes she seems like a world beater who can win majors. Other times, her shots fail to penetrate the field and one side is prone to collapse. She supports what we often say about aging players. It’s not that they forget how to play. Assuming they’re professional — and they are — it’s not like fitness briefs. It’s just the list of variables that spoil/complicate a match/tournament and it gets bigger and bigger. More and more has to go right before they can win majors. Jon, I can’t help but feel that by focusing on the “gamemanship” and the vague wording of the rule, the whole debate misses the bigger (for me) problem that Tsitsipas (and all the other guys too) aren’t actually use the bathroom all the way, but furiously text their coaches from the bathroom. Even imposing a time limit on the breaks would not solve that problem. How do we solve that?

—p. • a) If they bring a clear bag, we would find that they didn’t take their phone with them; b) if caught it would be an automatic default. This would be blatant cheating and should not be tolerated. Not sure if he wants to be mentioned by name, but a friend wrote: “Players can leave the court to change their kit, but can’t take their tennis bag with them. Clothes can easily be carried by hand or in a small plastic bag “This isn’t football gear. That move would clear the texting suspicion. Several players did that last night on Armstrong…just carried their clothes in their hand to change the field.” Another “A” rating should be Alexandra Stevenson’s commentary on ESPN.

—@davissundevils • This concerns the Midterm Grades. I’ll take this as proof: Opinions on television commentary are completely subjective. Think the (excellent) New York Times journalist Alexandra Stevenson goes wild when she checks her listings during US Open weeks. More tennis coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/2021/09/08/mailbag-us-open-tennis-gamemanship-bathroom-breaks-rules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos