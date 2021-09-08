Why Umesh Yadav should play the fifth Test | Cricket

When Umesh Yadav made his Test debut in 2011, the big, strong, smooth bowler came with some serious buzz. That promise didn’t quite come to fruition as expected a decade later Vidarbha’s fast bowler has played just 49 Tests and taken 154 wickets in a career that has stuttered many times.

In the ongoing series against England, he was the pacesetter of the fifth choice: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur were the ones who played in the first three Tests.

Yadav may not have lived up to his potential, but he hasn’t faded either. Even at 33 years old, he is showing that he can make a real impact. He gave another example of his quality in the fourth Test at The Oval.

He played his first test after an eight month hiatus and impressed with how ready he was and immediately found his rhythm. As it was a crucial game, the pressure was on Yadav to fill in for Mohammed Shami. To add to the challenge, even Mohammed Siraj looked jaded after the workload of three consecutive tests. Yadav delved into all his experience to ensure India was not short on quality in the high stakes game.

It was a joy to watch him bowl with Jasprit Bumrah. The two defended a modest 191 in the first innings and fired on the English batsmen on the first night. After Bumrah removed both openers, Yadav produced the episode of the series to take out England’s main man Joe Root. The ball buzzed back in from a length through the gate to hit the top of the center.

Equally crucial was the eight over spell he cast on the fifth morning in conjunction with Bumrah. They didn’t get the wickets then, but helped build pressure on the two set openers, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns, which led to the collapse.

In good form he ran through the tail for a deserved six wicket match.

Later he spoke to BCCI.Tv about the efforts of the last days and he said: I felt very good and I played a test after a long time as my performance had gone, not just me but everyone. When we started we knew the wicket had gone flat. Because it’s the fifth day, it’s going to take a lot of effort, we’ve tried, to get the ball into good areas. It was important to keep the run rate low, so we built up the pressure.

This game is a reminder of Yadav at its best. One look and you know he’s a player born to bowl fast. An athletic frame, great running style, nice action, nice release in an instant and a big heart were needed to be a top class speed bowler. When this all fires together, the result is Root-type deliveries.

But it often happens that the parts do not come together to form a whole.

For a naturally gifted player, it is clearly an under-achievement that the Oval game was only his second test in England and Wales, a place where pacers thrive.

The other test he played in England, in 2018 Edgbaston, was to be filled again for an injured Bumrah. He was dropped for the next Test at Lords and then relegated to the bench once Bumrah returned.

The first real fast of the era, he regularly bowls at 140 km/h plus with the ability to move the ball in either direction. Despite all the skills, as the country unleashed a battery of skilled pacers, Yadav found himself reduced to a supporting role.

He has largely remained a captains bowler. Having started cricket late, almost when he was 19, he was seen as a bowler who needed constant guidance in match situations. If his skipper handled it well, he would deliver those impressive spells. On other days, he arrived on the ground and looked directionless.

When Zaheer Khan was playing, the team would prefer the left arm seam to be halfway or halfway into Yadav’s ears.

The Oval version showed that he has come of age. From June he has been there with the team, bowling in the nets. He only had one warm-up game to play. It is not easy to sit still for more than three months and immediately play an important game. And then to take out the best batsman in the series, Root, you need rare quality.

The next Test will be his 50th, if chosen. As his career has progressed, with Shami on the brink of returning, he could end up on the bench again. Apart from that exceptional performance in the Oval, he has once again announced himself loud and clear.